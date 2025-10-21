

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.364 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.362 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $4.74 billion from $4.15 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.364 Bln. vs. $1.362 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.74 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.22 - $4.58 BLN



