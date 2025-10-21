Anzeige
WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:08
46,800 Euro
-0,85 % -0,400
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,60023:00
48,00048,20022:00
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
115 Leser
CCL Industries Inc.: CCL to Hold Live Webcast Call to Discuss 2025 Third Quarter Results, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / CCL Industries Inc., (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B) a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, commencing at 7:30 a.m. ET to answer questions in connection with our press release.

The press release and webcast presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2807/53088

To access the audio/listen only live webcast, please use the following numbers:

Dial In Details
Toll Free: 1-877-545-0320
International: 1-973-528-0002
Conference Entry Code (CEC): 915492

Replay for the webcast will be available Wednesday, November 12, 2025, until Sunday, December 14, 2025.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,300 people operating 213 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ccl-to-hold-live-webcast-call-to-discuss-2025-third-quarter-results-wednesday-n-1090065

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
