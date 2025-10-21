Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million or $0.95 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $6.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.8 or 0.70 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to second quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)
Successfully completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc. on August 1, 2025, and the customer integration of all systems and branches in mid-October 2025.
Net interest margin expanded to 3.56% from 3.23%
56.70% efficiency ratio compared to 62.10% in the prior quarter
16% annualized quarter-to-date growth in deposits; 6% annualized year-to-date growth, excluding acquired deposits
Strong asset quality with non-accruing loans to total loans declining to 0.27% from 0.31%
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "This quarter we completed the integration of Woodsville into our organization. We are now one united company, operating seamlessly across our entire footprint with one culture. This achievement positions us to serve more customers, deepen our existing relationships, and continue growing stronger."
Mr. Simard further stated, "The third quarter marks another strong quarter for us as we took advantage of the seasonal deposit inflows and increased transactional activity across our footprint. In addition, we immediately executed on our strategies to optimize the newly combined balance sheet putting the excess liquidity to work. As a result, we leveraged lower cost deposits to fund new growth and pay off more expensive wholesale borrowings which led to a strong core return on assets of 1.35% and a core return on equity of 12.23%. Together, we have proven what is possible when we unite around a shared objective to balance profitable growth with a conservative credit culture building an enduring future."
Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.
On August 1, 2025, we completed our acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville"), and its results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results since the date of acquisition. Therefore, the Company's third quarter and nine months ended 2025 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and expense compared to its prior quarter and nine months ended 2024 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $658.1 million of total assets, including $413.4 million of loans, as well as $641.2 million of total liabilities, primarily consisting of $531.3 million in deposits and $109.2 million in borrowings and subordinated debt. Based on the $39.2 million consideration paid the Company recorded goodwill of $22.3 million and core deposit intangibles of $14.0 million in other intangibles related to the acquisition.
In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded an initial allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of approximately $5.6 million. This included a $1.6 million allowance related to loans identified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") at acquisition, reflecting expected credit losses that developed since origination. The remaining $4.0 million allowance was established through provision expense for non-PCD loans, consistent with the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") framework. This non-PCD allowance represents the recognition of expected lifetime losses on acquired performing loans. At September 30, 2025, the CECL reserve associated with the total acquired portfolio is $4.6 million.
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2025, payable on December 19, 2025. This dividend equates to a 4.20% annualized yield based on the $30.46 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025, the last trading day of the third quarter 2025.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025)
Total assets increased $610 million or 15% to $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter 2025 primarily due to acquisition of Woodsville. The Company strategically optimized deposits and cash to paydown wholesale borrowings while onboarding deposits from Woodsville.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $141.3 million at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $87.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks increased to $94.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $36.1 million at the end of the second quarter and yielded 4.49% and 4.68%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by the acquisition of Woodsville.
Available-for-sale debt securities increased $69.1 million to $597.8 million compared to $528.7 million at second quarter 2025 driven by acquired securities of $115.6 million from Woodsville of which $40.8 million was sold, total calls and paydowns of $31.5 million, and organic purchases of $15.1 million. Fair value adjustments decreased the securities portfolio by $53.0 million at quarter-end compared to $64.1 million at the end of the second quarter. During the third quarter 2025, there was a $241 thousand gain on sale of acquired available-for-sale debt securities, $200 thousand write-off of the corporate debt securities compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter in corporate debt securities due to credit deterioration. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.14% compared to 3.86% at the end of second quarter driven by continued purchase of higher coupon fixed-rate securities and acquisition of the Woodsville portfolio. As of third and second quarter-end, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.4 years and 8.4 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.3 years and 5.5 years respectively. All securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased $4.1 million to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 primarily driven by the strategic deployment of cash to pay down advances from the FHLB.
Total loans increased to $3.6 billion from $3.2 billion in the second quarter driven by the acquisition of $413.4 million from Woodsville. Total Commercial loans increased to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion in the second quarter with $145.5 million from the acquisition and organic growth of $34.8 million organic growth which equates to an annualized growth rate of 5%. Residential real estate loans increased to $1.0 billion driven by $251.8 million in acquired balances. Loans held for sale grew $2.7 million as we experienced continued seasonal increase in demand for mortgage products with corresponding changes in the interest rate environment.
The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $5.1 million, driven primarily by a net $3.0 million in reserves on non-PCD loans and $1.6 million in reserves on PCD loans from Woodsville. As a result, the allowance grew to $33.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025 increased to 0.95% from 0.92%.
Premises and equipment increased $6.2 million in the third quarter to $58.8 million compared to $52.6 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 driven by $6.6 million in acquired assets from Woodsville and a $206 thousand gain on sale of premises and equipment from the sale of two properties.
Goodwill increased $22.3 million in the third quarter 2025 as the result of the acquisition of Woodsville. Other intangible assets increased $13.5 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025 to $17.0 million driven by the core deposit intangible asset of the acquisition, offset by amortization.
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance increased $12.5 million driven by $11.8 million in acquired BOLI and $665 thousand in the current quarter driven by return on assets within the plan compared to the second quarter 2025.
Total deposits grew to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 driven by $531.3 million in acquired deposits related to the Woodsville acquisition complimented by 16% annualized quarter to date organic growth compared to the second quarter 2025. The increase was driven primarily by non-interest bearing demand and money market accounts.
Senior borrowings decreased $116.5 million at the end of third quarter 2025 to $140.0 million as loan paydowns, deposits and proceeds from investment portfolio sales were strategically utilized to decrease borrowing levels. $98.0 million in borrowings were acquired from Woodsville of which $15.0 million were paid off shortly after acquisition. $201 million of the Company's senior borrowings were paid down within the quarter. As a result of the acquisition, we took on $11.2 million of subordinated debt from Woodsville in the third quarter 2025.
The Company's book value per share was $31.22 as of the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $30.60 at the end of the second quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.70 at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $22.58 at the end of the second quarter 2025.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for September 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2024)
The net interest margin increased to 3.56% in the third quarter 2025 compared to 3.15% in the same respective quarter 2024. Loan income increased $6.4 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024 driven primarily by $4.6 million from the Woodsville acquisition and $1.2 million by rate changes on the commercial portfolio.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 15.1% or $7.3 million to $55.9 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $48.6 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and $241.3 million higher average loan balances within the commercial real estate portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.36% compared to 5.24% in the third quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.88% in the third quarter 2025 from 5.67% in the third quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yields to 6.45% for the third quarter 2025 from 6.98% in the third quarter 2024. Consumer yield remained flat at 7.23% for the third quarter 2025 and 2024 respectively.
Total interest expense increased $659 thousand for deposits in the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024. Deposit costs are up $245 thousand or 1.5% year over year driven by the acquisition of $531.3 million in deposits from Woodsville, offset by lower cost of funds on interest-bearing deposit yields at 2.12% from 2.45% for the third quarter ended 2024. Borrowing costs decreased $904 thousand or 26.2% driven by the $15 million in paydowns offset by $98 million in acquisition borrowings accompanied by lower borrowing rates at 4.04% for the third quarter 2025 compared to 4.38% for the third quarter 2024.
The Company also recorded a $4.0 million reserve on non-PCD loans established through provision expense.
Non-interest income increased $914 thousand in the third quarter 2025 to $10.6 million compared to $9.7 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by customer service fees which increased $523 thousand driven by the Woodsville acquisition. Customer Derivative income increased $697 thousand year over year driven by timing of swaps and the interest rate environment. Trust management fee income decreased $226 thousand driven by financial service income timing.
Non-interest expenses increased $8.0 million to $32.7 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter 2024 driven by $4.9 million in acquisition expenses related to Woodsville. Salaries and benefits increased $1.6 million to $15.9 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $14.4 million in the third quarter 2024 primarily due to cost-of-living adjustments, additional salary associated with the retained Woodsville personnel, and employee insurance costs. Occupancy and equipment increased $474 thousand driven by higher computer processing fees and maintenance contract costs. Professional services fees decreased $145 thousand driven by timing, while marketing increased $221 thousand and amortization of intangibles increased $233 thousand due to the acquisition closing in the third quarter 2025. Other expenses increased $520 thousand for the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Gain on sale of property increased year-over-year by $206 thousand driven by the sale of two properties in the third quarter 2025.
Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate third quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024 was 20% compared to 10% and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 22% and 20%, respectively. The current year increase in taxes and tax rate is driven by a prior year one-time multiple year tax refund on tax exempt loan income and a state apportionment adjustment.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.54
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
0.72
$
0.80
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.95
0.70
0.68
0.72
0.80
Total book value
31.22
30.60
30.51
30.00
30.12
Tangible book value (1)
21.70
22.58
22.47
21.93
22.02
Market price at period end
30.46
29.96
29.50
30.58
30.84
Dividends
0.32
0.32
0.30
0.30
0.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.35
1.06
1.04
1.09
1.20
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.30
0.79
1.32
1.44
1.37
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.71
1.39
1.35
1.45
1.37
Return on equity
7.03
5.21
8.88
9.52
10.68
Core return on equity (1)
12.23
9.19
9.09
9.57
10.68
Return on tangible equity
10.16
7.26
12.27
13.23
14.90
Core return on tangible equity (1)
17.38
12.66
12.57
13.29
14.90
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.70
62.10
62.00
59.84
62.09
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,722
$
4,112
$
4,063
$
4,083
$
4,030
Total earning assets (4)
4,336
3,789
3,761
3,782
3,720
Total investments
598
529
514
521
536
Total loans
3,584
3,153
3,124
3,147
3,082
Allowance for credit losses
34
29
30
29
29
Total goodwill and intangible assets
159
123
123
123
124
Total deposits
3,953
3,292
3,297
3,268
3,261
Total shareholders' equity
521
469
466
458
460
Net income
9
6
10
11
12
Core earnings (1)
15
11
10
11
12
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (5) /average loans
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
0.95
0.92
0.92
0.91
0.94
Loans/deposits
91
96
95
96
95
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.03
11.40
11.50
11.23
11.41
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
7.94
8.67
8.73
8.46
8.61
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
(5) Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
47,320
$
50,948
$
33,802
$
34,266
$
39,877
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
93,971
36,087
54,329
37,896
41,343
Total cash and cash equivalents
141,291
87,035
88,131
72,162
81,220
Available-for-sale debt securities
597,810
528,690
513,961
521,018
535,892
Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
(1,204
)
(568
)
-
Net available-for-sale debt securities
597,810
528,690
512,757
520,450
535,892
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
8,560
12,695
10,695
12,237
7,600
Loans held for sale
5,545
2,829
1,515
1,235
1,272
Total loans
3,583,716
3,152,664
3,124,240
3,147,096
3,081,735
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(33,940
)
(28,885
)
(28,614
)
(28,744
)
(29,023
)
Net loans
3,549,776
3,123,779
3,095,626
3,118,352
3,052,712
Premises and equipment, net
58,828
52,647
51,659
51,237
51,644
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
141,819
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
16,989
3,472
3,705
3,938
4,171
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
95,554
83,074
82,471
81,858
81,824
Deferred tax asset, net
31,721
23,290
23,298
23,330
20,923
Other assets
73,936
75,017
73,892
79,051
73,192
Total assets
$
4,721,829
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
697,357
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
$
604,963
Interest-bearing demand
1,137,362
931,854
930,031
910,191
913,910
Savings
647,428
542,579
551,280
545,816
544,235
Money market
488,633
370,709
405,326
405,758
380,624
Time
981,993
894,772
862,773
830,274
817,354
Total deposits
3,952,773
3,291,988
3,296,811
3,267,688
3,261,086
Senior borrowings
139,956
256,441
199,982
249,981
186,207
Subordinated borrowings
52,229
40,620
40,620
40,620
60,580
Total borrowings
192,185
297,061
240,602
290,601
246,787
Other liabilities
55,916
54,096
58,502
66,610
62,138
Total liabilities
4,200,874
3,643,145
3,595,915
3,624,899
3,570,011
Total shareholders' equity
520,955
468,860
467,311
458,428
459,916
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,721,829
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
Net shares outstanding
16,689
15,322
15,317
15,280
15,268
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Sept 30,
Acquired WGSB
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
2024
2024
to Date
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,942,659
$
117,832
$
1,767,206
$
1,762,132
$
1,741,223
$
1,677,310
13
%
6
%
Commercial and industrial
405,759
25,651
400,908
370,683
388,599
382,554
(21
)
(3
)
Total commercial loans
2,348,418
143,483
2,168,114
2,132,815
2,129,822
2,059,864
7
5
Residential real estate
1,025,266
248,484
796,184
807,514
826,492
836,566
(10
)
(8
)
Consumer
126,345
16,215
111,036
105,404
103,803
103,415
(3
)
8
Tax exempt and other
83,687
5,226
77,330
78,507
86,979
81,890
6
(13
)
Total loans
$
3,583,716
$
413,408
$
3,152,664
$
3,124,240
$
3,147,096
$
3,081,735
2
%
1
%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Sept 30,
Acquired
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
2024
2024
to
to
Non-interest bearing demand
$
697,357
$
89,274
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
$
604,963
41
%
8
%
Interest-bearing demand
1,137,362
185,802
931,854
930,031
910,191
913,910
8
6
Savings
647,428
104,792
542,579
551,280
545,816
544,235
-
(1
)
Money market
488,633
52,470
370,709
405,326
405,758
380,624
71
10
Total non-maturity deposits
2,970,780
432,338
2,397,216
2,434,038
2,437,414
2,443,732
24
6
Time
981,993
98,951
894,772
862,773
830,274
817,354
(5
)
8
Total deposits
$
3,952,773
$
531,289
$
3,291,988
$
3,296,811
$
3,267,688
$
3,261,086
16
%
6
%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
48,426
$
42,042
$
132,956
$
122,146
Securities available for sale
6,355
5,515
17,112
16,665
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
217
258
566
745
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
924
765
1,514
1,685
Total interest and dividend income
55,922
48,580
152,148
141,241
Interest expense
Deposits
16,419
16,174
47,442
45,486
Borrowings
2,544
3,448
8,845
10,983
Total interest expense
18,963
19,622
56,287
56,469
Net interest income
36,959
28,958
95,861
84,772
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
636
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
3,749
228
4,220
1,102
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,210
28,730
91,005
83,670
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,903
4,129
12,082
11,992
Customer service fees
4,311
3,788
11,425
11,235
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
41
-
(4,901
)
50
Mortgage banking income
423
681
1,484
1,496
Bank-owned life insurance income
665
570
1,881
1,714
Customer derivative income
962
265
1,278
433
Other income
262
220
882
576
Total non-interest income
10,567
9,653
24,131
27,496
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,939
14,383
43,946
41,491
Occupancy and equipment
3,879
3,405
10,750
10,154
Depreciation
1,078
1,048
3,150
3,154
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
(206
)
-
(113
)
(263
)
Outside services
514
386
1,453
1,186
Professional services
296
441
1,402
1,079
Communication
246
189
606
570
Marketing
655
434
1,855
1,522
Amortization of intangible assets
466
233
932
699
FDIC assessment
462
451
1,382
1,351
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,978
-
6,422
20
Provision for unfunded commitments
145
35
71
(150
)
Other expenses
4,287
3,767
12,072
11,289
Total non-interest expense
32,739
24,772
83,928
72,102
Income before income taxes
11,038
13,611
31,208
39,064
Income tax expense
2,183
1,418
6,050
6,519
Net income
$
8,855
$
12,193
$
25,158
$
32,545
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.80
$
1.61
$
2.14
Diluted
0.54
0.80
1.60
2.13
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,231
15,261
15,622
15,229
Diluted
16,284
15,326
15,685
15,292
(1) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
48,426
$
42,726
$
41,804
$
41,700
$
42,042
Securities and other
6,355
5,474
5,283
5,273
5,515
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
217
212
137
213
258
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
924
276
314
297
765
Total interest and dividend income
55,922
48,688
47,538
47,483
48,580
Interest expense
Deposits
16,419
15,511
15,512
16,210
16,174
Borrowings
2,544
3,282
3,019
2,206
3,448
Total interest expense
18,963
18,793
18,531
18,416
19,622
Net interest income
36,959
29,895
29,007
29,067
28,958
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
636
1,171
-
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans
3,749
528
(57
)
(147
)
228
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,210
29,367
28,428
28,043
28,730
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,903
4,263
3,916
3,709
4,129
Customer service fees
4,311
3,589
3,525
3,604
3,788
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
41
(4,942
)
-
-
-
Mortgage banking income
423
605
456
597
681
Bank-owned life insurance income
665
602
614
590
570
Customer derivative income
962
104
212
495
265
Other income
262
425
195
397
220
Total non-interest income
10,567
4,646
8,918
9,392
9,653
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,939
14,274
13,733
13,358
14,383
Occupancy and equipment
3,879
3,546
3,325
3,634
3,405
Depreciation
1,078
1,023
1,049
1,042
1,048
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
(206
)
3
90
71
-
Outside services
514
457
482
372
386
Professional services
296
514
592
343
441
Communication
246
194
166
189
189
Marketing
655
682
518
492
434
Amortization of intangible assets
466
233
233
233
233
FDIC assessment
462
464
456
457
451
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,978
1,205
239
-
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
145
-
(74
)
(625
)
35
Other expenses
4,287
3,943
3,842
4,319
3,767
Total non-interest expense
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
Income before income taxes
11,038
7,475
12,695
13,550
13,611
Income tax expense
2,183
1,383
2,484
2,551
1,418
Net income
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
$
12,193
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.55
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
0.72
$
0.80
Diluted
0.54
0.40
0.66
0.72
0.80
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,231
15,321
15,304
15,261
15,261
Diluted
16,284
15,372
15,393
15,346
15,326
(1) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
4.49
%
4.68
%
4.55
%
4.92
%
5.54
%
Available-for-sale debt securities
4.14
3.86
3.80
3.69
3.86
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7.71
7.20
4.78
12.07
10.10
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.88
5.76
5.58
5.61
5.67
Commercial and industrial
6.45
6.41
6.57
6.62
6.98
Residential real estate
4.42
4.14
4.22
4.13
4.11
Consumer
7.23
6.98
7.03
6.89
7.23
Total loans
5.60
5.48
5.42
5.40
5.49
Total earning assets
5.36
%
5.23
%
5.16
%
5.14
%
5.24
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.42
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.48
%
Savings
0.64
0.71
0.71
0.72
0.70
Money market
2.59
2.75
2.77
2.94
3.13
Time
3.64
3.91
4.11
4.30
4.39
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.12
2.28
2.31
2.41
2.45
Borrowings
4.04
4.85
4.61
4.20
4.38
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.27
%
2.51
%
2.52
%
2.54
%
2.66
%
Net interest spread
3.09
2.72
2.64
2.60
2.58
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1)
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
81,709
$
23,643
$
27,999
$
24,000
$
54,897
Available-for-sale debt securities (2)
631,572
591,462
587,878
591,455
591,331
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,168
11,804
11,623
7,023
10,158
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,887,267
1,766,720
1,759,321
1,699,869
1,645,933
Commercial and industrial
483,380
469,816
469,331
458,157
473,049
Residential real estate
963,311
804,469
820,837
836,375
851,426
Consumer
120,941
109,023
104,413
103,681
101,230
Total loans (3)
3,454,899
3,150,028
3,153,902
3,098,082
3,071,638
Total earning assets
4,179,348
3,776,937
3,781,402
3,720,560
3,728,024
Cash and due from banks
38,709
29,861
29,972
32,771
34,036
Allowance for credit losses
(31,246
)
(28,786
)
(29,143
)
(29,021
)
(28,893
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
139,822
123,062
123,295
123,527
123,761
Other assets
191,446
169,540
171,477
171,351
170,113
Total assets
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
1,059,214
$
906,557
$
916,129
$
898,597
$
888,325
Savings
617,314
545,304
547,672
543,430
547,482
Money market
432,952
392,034
401,268
394,536
378,855
Time
961,054
883,491
853,105
842,379
807,180
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,070,534
2,727,386
2,718,174
2,678,942
2,621,842
Borrowings
250,110
271,410
265,780
208,990
312,891
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,320,644
2,998,796
2,983,954
2,887,932
2,934,733
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
648,031
545,308
560,310
604,017
577,428
Other liabilities
49,964
57,268
66,589
67,533
60,731
Total liabilities
4,018,639
3,601,372
3,610,853
3,559,482
3,572,892
Total shareholders' equity
499,440
469,242
466,150
459,706
454,149
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2) Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
697
$
1,033
$
1,091
$
1,321
$
1,451
Commercial and industrial
1,221
1,344
1,354
1,098
1,218
Residential real estate
6,541
6,411
4,557
3,290
3,453
Consumer
1,051
944
1,084
1,285
978
Total non-accruing loans
9,510
9,732
8,086
6,994
7,100
Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities
2,403
2,403
4,960
5,760
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
11,913
$
12,135
$
13,046
$
12,754
$
7,100
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.25
0.30
0.32
0.31
0.18
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
$
29,023
$
28,855
Charged-off loans
(353
)
(266
)
(84
)
(150
)
(98
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
37
9
11
18
38
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(316
)
(257
)
(73
)
(132
)
(60
)
ACL established on PCD loans
1,622
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
3,749
528
(57
)
(147
)
228
Balance at end of period
$
33,940
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
$
29,023
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.95
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.91
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
357
297
354
411
409
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
(224
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
18
(204
)
(37
)
(84
)
(8
)
Residential real estate
(112
)
6
4
3
5
Consumer
2
(59
)
(40
)
(51
)
(57
)
Total, net
$
(316
)
$
(257
)
$
(73
)
$
(132
)
$
(60
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES
Balance at beginning of period
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
$
-
$
-
Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
(603
)
-
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
636
1,171
-
Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss
-
(1,204
)
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
-
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
$
-
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Net income
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
$
12,193
Non-core items:
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
(41
)
4,942
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net
(206
)
3
90
71
-
Provision on non-PCD acquired loans
3,954
-
-
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,978
1,205
239
-
-
Income tax expense (1)
(2,141
)
(1,492
)
(80
)
(17
)
-
Total non-core items (2)
6,544
4,658
249
54
-
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
15,399
$
10,750
$
10,460
$
11,053
$
12,193
Net interest income
(B)
$
36,959
$
29,895
$
29,007
$
29,067
$
28,958
Non-interest income
10,567
4,646
8,918
9,392
9,653
Total revenue
47,526
34,541
37,925
38,459
38,611
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
(41
)
4,942
-
-
-
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
47,485
$
39,483
$
37,925
$
38,459
$
38,611
Total non-interest expense
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
206
(3
)
(90
)
(71
)
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
(4,978
)
(1,205
)
(239
)
-
-
Total non-core expenses (2)
(4,772
)
(1,208
)
(329
)
(71
)
-
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
27,967
$
25,330
$
24,322
$
23,814
$
24,772
Total revenue
47,526
34,541
37,925
38,459
38,611
Total non-interest expense
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2)
(S)
$
14,787
$
8,003
$
13,274
$
14,574
$
13,839
Core revenue (2)
47,485
39,483
37,925
38,459
38,611
Core non-interest expense (2)
27,967
25,330
24,322
23,814
24,772
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2)
(U)
$
19,518
$
14,153
$
13,603
$
14,645
$
13,839
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
4,179
$
3,777
$
3,781
$
3,721
$
3,728
Average assets
(F)
4,518
4,071
4,077
4,019
4,027
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
499
469
466
460
454
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
360
346
343
336
330
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
362
346
343
335
336
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
4,563
3,989
3,940
3,960
3,906
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
16,689
15,322
15,317
15,280
15,268
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
16,284
15,372
15,393
15,346
15,326
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.95
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.72
$
0.80
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
21.70
22.58
22.47
21.93
22.02
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
7.94
8.67
8.73
8.46
8.61
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.35
1.06
1.04
1.09
1.20
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(S/F)
1.30
0.79
1.32
1.44
1.37
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.71
1.39
1.35
1.45
1.37
GAAP return on equity
7.03
5.21
8.88
9.52
10.68
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
12.23
9.19
9.09
9.57
10.68
Return on tangible equity
10.16
7.26
12.27
13.23
14.90
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
17.38
12.66
12.57
13.29
14.90
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
56.70
62.10
62.00
59.84
62.09
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
727
$
706
$
717
$
718
$
686
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
158
141
131
139
138
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
563
560
568
578
550
Intangible amortization
(Q)
466
233
233
233
233
(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the third quarter 2025, 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(6) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
