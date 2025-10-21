Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million or $0.95 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $6.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.8 or 0.70 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to second quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Successfully completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc. on August 1, 2025, and the customer integration of all systems and branches in mid-October 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.56% from 3.23%

56.70% efficiency ratio compared to 62.10% in the prior quarter

16% annualized quarter-to-date growth in deposits; 6% annualized year-to-date growth, excluding acquired deposits

Strong asset quality with non-accruing loans to total loans declining to 0.27% from 0.31%

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "This quarter we completed the integration of Woodsville into our organization. We are now one united company, operating seamlessly across our entire footprint with one culture. This achievement positions us to serve more customers, deepen our existing relationships, and continue growing stronger."

Mr. Simard further stated, "The third quarter marks another strong quarter for us as we took advantage of the seasonal deposit inflows and increased transactional activity across our footprint. In addition, we immediately executed on our strategies to optimize the newly combined balance sheet putting the excess liquidity to work. As a result, we leveraged lower cost deposits to fund new growth and pay off more expensive wholesale borrowings which led to a strong core return on assets of 1.35% and a core return on equity of 12.23%. Together, we have proven what is possible when we unite around a shared objective to balance profitable growth with a conservative credit culture building an enduring future."

Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

On August 1, 2025, we completed our acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville"), and its results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results since the date of acquisition. Therefore, the Company's third quarter and nine months ended 2025 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and expense compared to its prior quarter and nine months ended 2024 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $658.1 million of total assets, including $413.4 million of loans, as well as $641.2 million of total liabilities, primarily consisting of $531.3 million in deposits and $109.2 million in borrowings and subordinated debt. Based on the $39.2 million consideration paid the Company recorded goodwill of $22.3 million and core deposit intangibles of $14.0 million in other intangibles related to the acquisition.

In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded an initial allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of approximately $5.6 million. This included a $1.6 million allowance related to loans identified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") at acquisition, reflecting expected credit losses that developed since origination. The remaining $4.0 million allowance was established through provision expense for non-PCD loans, consistent with the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") framework. This non-PCD allowance represents the recognition of expected lifetime losses on acquired performing loans. At September 30, 2025, the CECL reserve associated with the total acquired portfolio is $4.6 million.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2025, payable on December 19, 2025. This dividend equates to a 4.20% annualized yield based on the $30.46 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025, the last trading day of the third quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025)

Total assets increased $610 million or 15% to $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter 2025 primarily due to acquisition of Woodsville. The Company strategically optimized deposits and cash to paydown wholesale borrowings while onboarding deposits from Woodsville.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $141.3 million at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $87.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks increased to $94.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $36.1 million at the end of the second quarter and yielded 4.49% and 4.68%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by the acquisition of Woodsville.

Available-for-sale debt securities increased $69.1 million to $597.8 million compared to $528.7 million at second quarter 2025 driven by acquired securities of $115.6 million from Woodsville of which $40.8 million was sold, total calls and paydowns of $31.5 million, and organic purchases of $15.1 million. Fair value adjustments decreased the securities portfolio by $53.0 million at quarter-end compared to $64.1 million at the end of the second quarter. During the third quarter 2025, there was a $241 thousand gain on sale of acquired available-for-sale debt securities, $200 thousand write-off of the corporate debt securities compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter in corporate debt securities due to credit deterioration. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.14% compared to 3.86% at the end of second quarter driven by continued purchase of higher coupon fixed-rate securities and acquisition of the Woodsville portfolio. As of third and second quarter-end, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.4 years and 8.4 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.3 years and 5.5 years respectively. All securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased $4.1 million to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 primarily driven by the strategic deployment of cash to pay down advances from the FHLB.

Total loans increased to $3.6 billion from $3.2 billion in the second quarter driven by the acquisition of $413.4 million from Woodsville. Total Commercial loans increased to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion in the second quarter with $145.5 million from the acquisition and organic growth of $34.8 million organic growth which equates to an annualized growth rate of 5%. Residential real estate loans increased to $1.0 billion driven by $251.8 million in acquired balances. Loans held for sale grew $2.7 million as we experienced continued seasonal increase in demand for mortgage products with corresponding changes in the interest rate environment.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $5.1 million, driven primarily by a net $3.0 million in reserves on non-PCD loans and $1.6 million in reserves on PCD loans from Woodsville. As a result, the allowance grew to $33.9 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025 increased to 0.95% from 0.92%.

Premises and equipment increased $6.2 million in the third quarter to $58.8 million compared to $52.6 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 driven by $6.6 million in acquired assets from Woodsville and a $206 thousand gain on sale of premises and equipment from the sale of two properties.

Goodwill increased $22.3 million in the third quarter 2025 as the result of the acquisition of Woodsville. Other intangible assets increased $13.5 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025 to $17.0 million driven by the core deposit intangible asset of the acquisition, offset by amortization.

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance increased $12.5 million driven by $11.8 million in acquired BOLI and $665 thousand in the current quarter driven by return on assets within the plan compared to the second quarter 2025.

Total deposits grew to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 driven by $531.3 million in acquired deposits related to the Woodsville acquisition complimented by 16% annualized quarter to date organic growth compared to the second quarter 2025. The increase was driven primarily by non-interest bearing demand and money market accounts.

Senior borrowings decreased $116.5 million at the end of third quarter 2025 to $140.0 million as loan paydowns, deposits and proceeds from investment portfolio sales were strategically utilized to decrease borrowing levels. $98.0 million in borrowings were acquired from Woodsville of which $15.0 million were paid off shortly after acquisition. $201 million of the Company's senior borrowings were paid down within the quarter. As a result of the acquisition, we took on $11.2 million of subordinated debt from Woodsville in the third quarter 2025.

The Company's book value per share was $31.22 as of the end of the third quarter 2025 compared to $30.60 at the end of the second quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.70 at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to $22.58 at the end of the second quarter 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for September 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2024)

The net interest margin increased to 3.56% in the third quarter 2025 compared to 3.15% in the same respective quarter 2024. Loan income increased $6.4 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024 driven primarily by $4.6 million from the Woodsville acquisition and $1.2 million by rate changes on the commercial portfolio.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 15.1% or $7.3 million to $55.9 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $48.6 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and $241.3 million higher average loan balances within the commercial real estate portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.36% compared to 5.24% in the third quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.88% in the third quarter 2025 from 5.67% in the third quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yields to 6.45% for the third quarter 2025 from 6.98% in the third quarter 2024. Consumer yield remained flat at 7.23% for the third quarter 2025 and 2024 respectively.

Total interest expense increased $659 thousand for deposits in the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024. Deposit costs are up $245 thousand or 1.5% year over year driven by the acquisition of $531.3 million in deposits from Woodsville, offset by lower cost of funds on interest-bearing deposit yields at 2.12% from 2.45% for the third quarter ended 2024. Borrowing costs decreased $904 thousand or 26.2% driven by the $15 million in paydowns offset by $98 million in acquisition borrowings accompanied by lower borrowing rates at 4.04% for the third quarter 2025 compared to 4.38% for the third quarter 2024.

The Company also recorded a $4.0 million reserve on non-PCD loans established through provision expense.

Non-interest income increased $914 thousand in the third quarter 2025 to $10.6 million compared to $9.7 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by customer service fees which increased $523 thousand driven by the Woodsville acquisition. Customer Derivative income increased $697 thousand year over year driven by timing of swaps and the interest rate environment. Trust management fee income decreased $226 thousand driven by financial service income timing.

Non-interest expenses increased $8.0 million to $32.7 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter 2024 driven by $4.9 million in acquisition expenses related to Woodsville. Salaries and benefits increased $1.6 million to $15.9 million in the third quarter 2025 compared to $14.4 million in the third quarter 2024 primarily due to cost-of-living adjustments, additional salary associated with the retained Woodsville personnel, and employee insurance costs. Occupancy and equipment increased $474 thousand driven by higher computer processing fees and maintenance contract costs. Professional services fees decreased $145 thousand driven by timing, while marketing increased $221 thousand and amortization of intangibles increased $233 thousand due to the acquisition closing in the third quarter 2025. Other expenses increased $520 thousand for the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Gain on sale of property increased year-over-year by $206 thousand driven by the sale of two properties in the third quarter 2025.

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate third quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024 was 20% compared to 10% and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 22% and 20%, respectively. The current year increase in taxes and tax rate is driven by a prior year one-time multiple year tax refund on tax exempt loan income and a state apportionment adjustment.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.95 0.70 0.68 0.72 0.80 Total book value 31.22 30.60 30.51 30.00 30.12 Tangible book value (1) 21.70 22.58 22.47 21.93 22.02 Market price at period end 30.46 29.96 29.50 30.58 30.84 Dividends 0.32 0.32 0.30 0.30 0.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 0.78 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % Core return on assets (1) 1.35 1.06 1.04 1.09 1.20 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.30 0.79 1.32 1.44 1.37 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.71 1.39 1.35 1.45 1.37 Return on equity 7.03 5.21 8.88 9.52 10.68 Core return on equity (1) 12.23 9.19 9.09 9.57 10.68 Return on tangible equity 10.16 7.26 12.27 13.23 14.90 Core return on tangible equity (1) 17.38 12.66 12.57 13.29 14.90 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.70 62.10 62.00 59.84 62.09 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,722 $ 4,112 $ 4,063 $ 4,083 $ 4,030 Total earning assets (4) 4,336 3,789 3,761 3,782 3,720 Total investments 598 529 514 521 536 Total loans 3,584 3,153 3,124 3,147 3,082 Allowance for credit losses 34 29 30 29 29 Total goodwill and intangible assets 159 123 123 123 124 Total deposits 3,953 3,292 3,297 3,268 3,261 Total shareholders' equity 521 469 466 458 460 Net income 9 6 10 11 12 Core earnings (1) 15 11 10 11 12 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries) (5) /average loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.95 0.92 0.92 0.91 0.94 Loans/deposits 91 96 95 96 95 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.03 11.40 11.50 11.23 11.41 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 7.94 8.67 8.73 8.46 8.61

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 47,320 $ 50,948 $ 33,802 $ 34,266 $ 39,877 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 93,971 36,087 54,329 37,896 41,343 Total cash and cash equivalents 141,291 87,035 88,131 72,162 81,220 Available-for-sale debt securities 597,810 528,690 513,961 521,018 535,892 Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - (1,204 ) (568 ) - Net available-for-sale debt securities 597,810 528,690 512,757 520,450 535,892 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,560 12,695 10,695 12,237 7,600 Loans held for sale 5,545 2,829 1,515 1,235 1,272 Total loans 3,583,716 3,152,664 3,124,240 3,147,096 3,081,735 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (33,940 ) (28,885 ) (28,614 ) (28,744 ) (29,023 ) Net loans 3,549,776 3,123,779 3,095,626 3,118,352 3,052,712 Premises and equipment, net 58,828 52,647 51,659 51,237 51,644 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 141,819 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 16,989 3,472 3,705 3,938 4,171 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 95,554 83,074 82,471 81,858 81,824 Deferred tax asset, net 31,721 23,290 23,298 23,330 20,923 Other assets 73,936 75,017 73,892 79,051 73,192 Total assets $ 4,721,829 $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 697,357 $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 Interest-bearing demand 1,137,362 931,854 930,031 910,191 913,910 Savings 647,428 542,579 551,280 545,816 544,235 Money market 488,633 370,709 405,326 405,758 380,624 Time 981,993 894,772 862,773 830,274 817,354 Total deposits 3,952,773 3,291,988 3,296,811 3,267,688 3,261,086 Senior borrowings 139,956 256,441 199,982 249,981 186,207 Subordinated borrowings 52,229 40,620 40,620 40,620 60,580 Total borrowings 192,185 297,061 240,602 290,601 246,787 Other liabilities 55,916 54,096 58,502 66,610 62,138 Total liabilities 4,200,874 3,643,145 3,595,915 3,624,899 3,570,011 Total shareholders' equity 520,955 468,860 467,311 458,428 459,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,721,829 $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 Net shares outstanding 16,689 15,322 15,317 15,280 15,268

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized Growth % Sept 30, Acquired WGSB Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 Balances (1) 2025 2025 2024 2024 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,942,659 $ 117,832 $ 1,767,206 $ 1,762,132 $ 1,741,223 $ 1,677,310 13 % 6 % Commercial and industrial 405,759 25,651 400,908 370,683 388,599 382,554 (21 ) (3 ) Total commercial loans 2,348,418 143,483 2,168,114 2,132,815 2,129,822 2,059,864 7 5 Residential real estate 1,025,266 248,484 796,184 807,514 826,492 836,566 (10 ) (8 ) Consumer 126,345 16,215 111,036 105,404 103,803 103,415 (3 ) 8 Tax exempt and other 83,687 5,226 77,330 78,507 86,979 81,890 6 (13 ) Total loans $ 3,583,716 $ 413,408 $ 3,152,664 $ 3,124,240 $ 3,147,096 $ 3,081,735 2 % 1 %

Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized Growth % Sept 30, Acquired

WGSB Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 Balances (1) 2025 2025 2024 2024 to

Date to

Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 697,357 $ 89,274 $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 41 % 8 % Interest-bearing demand 1,137,362 185,802 931,854 930,031 910,191 913,910 8 6 Savings 647,428 104,792 542,579 551,280 545,816 544,235 - (1 ) Money market 488,633 52,470 370,709 405,326 405,758 380,624 71 10 Total non-maturity deposits 2,970,780 432,338 2,397,216 2,434,038 2,437,414 2,443,732 24 6 Time 981,993 98,951 894,772 862,773 830,274 817,354 (5 ) 8 Total deposits $ 3,952,773 $ 531,289 $ 3,291,988 $ 3,296,811 $ 3,267,688 $ 3,261,086 16 % 6 %

Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 48,426 $ 42,042 $ 132,956 $ 122,146 Securities available for sale 6,355 5,515 17,112 16,665 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 217 258 566 745 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 924 765 1,514 1,685 Total interest and dividend income 55,922 48,580 152,148 141,241 Interest expense Deposits 16,419 16,174 47,442 45,486 Borrowings 2,544 3,448 8,845 10,983 Total interest expense 18,963 19,622 56,287 56,469 Net interest income 36,959 28,958 95,861 84,772 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - 636 - Provision for credit losses on loans 3,749 228 4,220 1,102 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,210 28,730 91,005 83,670 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,903 4,129 12,082 11,992 Customer service fees 4,311 3,788 11,425 11,235 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) 41 - (4,901 ) 50 Mortgage banking income 423 681 1,484 1,496 Bank-owned life insurance income 665 570 1,881 1,714 Customer derivative income 962 265 1,278 433 Other income 262 220 882 576 Total non-interest income 10,567 9,653 24,131 27,496 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,939 14,383 43,946 41,491 Occupancy and equipment 3,879 3,405 10,750 10,154 Depreciation 1,078 1,048 3,150 3,154 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net (206 ) - (113 ) (263 ) Outside services 514 386 1,453 1,186 Professional services 296 441 1,402 1,079 Communication 246 189 606 570 Marketing 655 434 1,855 1,522 Amortization of intangible assets 466 233 932 699 FDIC assessment 462 451 1,382 1,351 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,978 - 6,422 20 Provision for unfunded commitments 145 35 71 (150 ) Other expenses 4,287 3,767 12,072 11,289 Total non-interest expense 32,739 24,772 83,928 72,102 Income before income taxes 11,038 13,611 31,208 39,064 Income tax expense 2,183 1,418 6,050 6,519 Net income $ 8,855 $ 12,193 $ 25,158 $ 32,545 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 2.14 Diluted 0.54 0.80 1.60 2.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,231 15,261 15,622 15,229 Diluted 16,284 15,326 15,685 15,292

(1) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 48,426 $ 42,726 $ 41,804 $ 41,700 $ 42,042 Securities and other 6,355 5,474 5,283 5,273 5,515 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 217 212 137 213 258 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 924 276 314 297 765 Total interest and dividend income 55,922 48,688 47,538 47,483 48,580 Interest expense Deposits 16,419 15,511 15,512 16,210 16,174 Borrowings 2,544 3,282 3,019 2,206 3,448 Total interest expense 18,963 18,793 18,531 18,416 19,622 Net interest income 36,959 29,895 29,007 29,067 28,958 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - 636 1,171 - Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 3,749 528 (57 ) (147 ) 228 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,210 29,367 28,428 28,043 28,730 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,903 4,263 3,916 3,709 4,129 Customer service fees 4,311 3,589 3,525 3,604 3,788 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) 41 (4,942 ) - - - Mortgage banking income 423 605 456 597 681 Bank-owned life insurance income 665 602 614 590 570 Customer derivative income 962 104 212 495 265 Other income 262 425 195 397 220 Total non-interest income 10,567 4,646 8,918 9,392 9,653 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,939 14,274 13,733 13,358 14,383 Occupancy and equipment 3,879 3,546 3,325 3,634 3,405 Depreciation 1,078 1,023 1,049 1,042 1,048 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net (206 ) 3 90 71 - Outside services 514 457 482 372 386 Professional services 296 514 592 343 441 Communication 246 194 166 189 189 Marketing 655 682 518 492 434 Amortization of intangible assets 466 233 233 233 233 FDIC assessment 462 464 456 457 451 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,978 1,205 239 - - Provision for unfunded commitments 145 - (74 ) (625 ) 35 Other expenses 4,287 3,943 3,842 4,319 3,767 Total non-interest expense 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 Income before income taxes 11,038 7,475 12,695 13,550 13,611 Income tax expense 2,183 1,383 2,484 2,551 1,418 Net income $ 8,855 $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.40 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 Diluted 0.54 0.40 0.66 0.72 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,231 15,321 15,304 15,261 15,261 Diluted 16,284 15,372 15,393 15,346 15,326

(1) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.49 % 4.68 % 4.55 % 4.92 % 5.54 % Available-for-sale debt securities 4.14 3.86 3.80 3.69 3.86 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7.71 7.20 4.78 12.07 10.10 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.88 5.76 5.58 5.61 5.67 Commercial and industrial 6.45 6.41 6.57 6.62 6.98 Residential real estate 4.42 4.14 4.22 4.13 4.11 Consumer 7.23 6.98 7.03 6.89 7.23 Total loans 5.60 5.48 5.42 5.40 5.49 Total earning assets 5.36 % 5.23 % 5.16 % 5.14 % 5.24 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.48 % Savings 0.64 0.71 0.71 0.72 0.70 Money market 2.59 2.75 2.77 2.94 3.13 Time 3.64 3.91 4.11 4.30 4.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.12 2.28 2.31 2.41 2.45 Borrowings 4.04 4.85 4.61 4.20 4.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.27 % 2.51 % 2.52 % 2.54 % 2.66 % Net interest spread 3.09 2.72 2.64 2.60 2.58 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 81,709 $ 23,643 $ 27,999 $ 24,000 $ 54,897 Available-for-sale debt securities (2) 631,572 591,462 587,878 591,455 591,331 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,168 11,804 11,623 7,023 10,158 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,887,267 1,766,720 1,759,321 1,699,869 1,645,933 Commercial and industrial 483,380 469,816 469,331 458,157 473,049 Residential real estate 963,311 804,469 820,837 836,375 851,426 Consumer 120,941 109,023 104,413 103,681 101,230 Total loans (3) 3,454,899 3,150,028 3,153,902 3,098,082 3,071,638 Total earning assets 4,179,348 3,776,937 3,781,402 3,720,560 3,728,024 Cash and due from banks 38,709 29,861 29,972 32,771 34,036 Allowance for credit losses (31,246 ) (28,786 ) (29,143 ) (29,021 ) (28,893 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 139,822 123,062 123,295 123,527 123,761 Other assets 191,446 169,540 171,477 171,351 170,113 Total assets $ 4,518,079 $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,059,214 $ 906,557 $ 916,129 $ 898,597 $ 888,325 Savings 617,314 545,304 547,672 543,430 547,482 Money market 432,952 392,034 401,268 394,536 378,855 Time 961,054 883,491 853,105 842,379 807,180 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,070,534 2,727,386 2,718,174 2,678,942 2,621,842 Borrowings 250,110 271,410 265,780 208,990 312,891 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,320,644 2,998,796 2,983,954 2,887,932 2,934,733 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 648,031 545,308 560,310 604,017 577,428 Other liabilities 49,964 57,268 66,589 67,533 60,731 Total liabilities 4,018,639 3,601,372 3,610,853 3,559,482 3,572,892 Total shareholders' equity 499,440 469,242 466,150 459,706 454,149 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,518,079 $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.

(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 697 $ 1,033 $ 1,091 $ 1,321 $ 1,451 Commercial and industrial 1,221 1,344 1,354 1,098 1,218 Residential real estate 6,541 6,411 4,557 3,290 3,453 Consumer 1,051 944 1,084 1,285 978 Total non-accruing loans 9,510 9,732 8,086 6,994 7,100 Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities 2,403 2,403 4,960 5,760 - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 11,913 $ 12,135 $ 13,046 $ 12,754 $ 7,100 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.25 0.30 0.32 0.31 0.18 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 28,885 $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 Charged-off loans (353 ) (266 ) (84 ) (150 ) (98 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 37 9 11 18 38 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (316 ) (257 ) (73 ) (132 ) (60 ) ACL established on PCD loans 1,622 - - - - Provision for credit losses on loans 3,749 528 (57 ) (147 ) 228 Balance at end of period $ 33,940 $ 28,885 $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 357 297 354 411 409 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ (224 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Commercial and industrial 18 (204 ) (37 ) (84 ) (8 ) Residential real estate (112 ) 6 4 3 5 Consumer 2 (59 ) (40 ) (51 ) (57 ) Total, net $ (316 ) $ (257 ) $ (73 ) $ (132 ) $ (60 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES Balance at beginning of period $ - $ 1,204 $ 568 $ - $ - Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities - - - (603 ) - Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - 636 1,171 - Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss - (1,204 ) - - - Balance at end of period $ - $ - $ 1,204 $ 568 $ -

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Net income $ 8,855 $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 Non-core items: Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) (41 ) 4,942 - - - Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net (206 ) 3 90 71 - Provision on non-PCD acquired loans 3,954 - - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,978 1,205 239 - - Income tax expense (1) (2,141 ) (1,492 ) (80 ) (17 ) - Total non-core items (2) 6,544 4,658 249 54 - Core earnings (2) (A) $ 15,399 $ 10,750 $ 10,460 $ 11,053 $ 12,193 Net interest income (B) $ 36,959 $ 29,895 $ 29,007 $ 29,067 $ 28,958 Non-interest income 10,567 4,646 8,918 9,392 9,653 Total revenue 47,526 34,541 37,925 38,459 38,611 Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) (41 ) 4,942 - - - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 47,485 $ 39,483 $ 37,925 $ 38,459 $ 38,611 Total non-interest expense 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net 206 (3 ) (90 ) (71 ) - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (4,978 ) (1,205 ) (239 ) - - Total non-core expenses (2) (4,772 ) (1,208 ) (329 ) (71 ) - Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 27,967 $ 25,330 $ 24,322 $ 23,814 $ 24,772 Total revenue 47,526 34,541 37,925 38,459 38,611 Total non-interest expense 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2) (S) $ 14,787 $ 8,003 $ 13,274 $ 14,574 $ 13,839 Core revenue (2) 47,485 39,483 37,925 38,459 38,611 Core non-interest expense (2) 27,967 25,330 24,322 23,814 24,772 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2) (U) $ 19,518 $ 14,153 $ 13,603 $ 14,645 $ 13,839 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 4,179 $ 3,777 $ 3,781 $ 3,721 $ 3,728 Average assets (F) 4,518 4,071 4,077 4,019 4,027 Average shareholders' equity (G) 499 469 466 460 454 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 360 346 343 336 330 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 362 346 343 335 336 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 4,563 3,989 3,940 3,960 3,906

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 16,689 15,322 15,317 15,280 15,268 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 16,284 15,372 15,393 15,346 15,326 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.95 $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 21.70 22.58 22.47 21.93 22.02 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 7.94 8.67 8.73 8.46 8.61 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 0.78 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.35 1.06 1.04 1.09 1.20 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (S/F) 1.30 0.79 1.32 1.44 1.37 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.71 1.39 1.35 1.45 1.37 GAAP return on equity 7.03 5.21 8.88 9.52 10.68 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 12.23 9.19 9.09 9.57 10.68 Return on tangible equity 10.16 7.26 12.27 13.23 14.90 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 17.38 12.66 12.57 13.29 14.90 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 56.70 62.10 62.00 59.84 62.09 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 727 $ 706 $ 717 $ 718 $ 686 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 158 141 131 139 138 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 563 560 568 578 550 Intangible amortization (Q) 466 233 233 233 233

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the third quarter 2025, 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(6) The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

