

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.6 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous year. The trade surplus is pegged at 22.0 billion yen following the 242.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



South Korea will see September numbers for producer prices; in August, producer prices were down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 1,3 percent on year.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to lower its benchmark lending rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent.



