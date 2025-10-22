

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has officially opened its new global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, a 60-story, 2.5 million-square-foot skyscraper designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 employees.



The all-electric, net-zero-emission tower integrates smart technology, biophilic design, and public spaces to redefine the modern workplace while advancing sustainability, wellness, and urban vibrancy in Midtown Manhattan.



The tower provides 2.5 times more outdoor space than its predecessor, featuring a public plaza and wider sidewalks that foster community engagement and promote green accessibility. It stands as New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper, powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric energy, and features intelligent building systems that optimize energy use and air quality.



JPMorganChase remains one of New York's largest private employers, with 24,000 city-based employees. The new headquarters houses 10,000 of them and contributes $42 billion annually to the city's economy. Construction generated 8,000 union jobs across 40 local unions and supported an additional 40,000 positions in related sectors.



The building's development, led by Foster + Partners and Tishman Speyer, symbolizes JPMorganChase's long-term investment in New York City and global workspaces. The firm collaborated with the MTA to upgrade infrastructure and enhance connectivity to Grand Central Terminal while launching renovations at 383 Madison Avenue.



Officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Mayor Eric Adams, praised the project for strengthening the city's economic ecosystem, modernizing transit, and reaffirming Manhattan's global financial leadership.



Architect Norman Foster described the bronze-clad, cantilevered structure as a 'workplace of the future,' emphasizing its hydro-powered design, natural light, and advanced filtration systems that deliver double the fresh air of conventional office buildings.



Beyond architecture, the site showcases commissioned artworks by Maya Lin, Leo Villareal, Gerhard Richter, Lord Norman Foster, and Refik Anadol, enriching New York's cultural landscape.



JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the new headquarters represents the company's enduring commitment to New York City and its people, serving as both a global business hub and a symbol of sustainable innovation.



Tuesday, JPM closed at $297.09, down 1.74%, and currently trades after hours at $297.25, up 0.05% on the NYSE.



