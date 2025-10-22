

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to 1-week highs of 1.1597 against the euro and 152.17 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.3416 against the pound and a 5-day high of 0.7964 against the franc.



The greenback rose to 4-day highs of 1.4066 against the loonie and 0.6472 against the aussie, from its early 8-day lows of 1.4003 and 0.6525, respectively.



The greenback strengthened to a 6-day high of 0.5709 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, and 155.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc, 1.42 against the loonie, 0.62 against the aussie and 0.55 against the kiwi.



