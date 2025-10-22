Das Instrument I2J CA27004R1091 EAGLEONE METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2025

The instrument I2J CA27004R1091 EAGLEONE METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2025



Das Instrument 6460 CA0976923056 BOLT METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2025

The instrument 6460 CA0976923056 BOLT METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2025





