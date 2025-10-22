

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inflation from the UK is the major economic news due on Wednesday, headlining relatively a quiet day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for September. Inflation is forecast to ease to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent in August. Output prices are expected to climb 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in September after climbing 0.5 percent in August.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is scheduled to release unemployment data for September.



At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Sales had declined 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August.



At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK house prices for August.



