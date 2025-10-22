Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco has secured an agreement with State Water Holding Polish Waters, Poland's national authority for water management, to develop design documentation for the construction of the planned Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir in the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse River). The project is a key component of a government-led programme aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Poland's water management. The estimated total cost of the reservoir is around EUR 288 million and the order value for Sweco is around EUR 14.6 million.

This initiative was spurred by the severe flooding caused by Storm Boris last year resulting in the loss of human lives, mass evacuations and significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture. In response to the floods, the Polish government launched a strategic infrastructure development programme to increase resilience to future climate threats caused by extreme weather. One major investment under this programme comprises the new Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir, which is planned to be built in the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse) basin with a capacity up to 104 million m³ of water - nearly twice the flood wave of September 2024.



"The Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir project is a great fit for Sweco, as it will be one of the largest hydrotechnical infrastructure elements in Poland, and is of strategic importance in terms of national water security and climate resilience. Our experts will design a solution that meets high technical standards, while concurrently minimising environmental impact," says Maciej Chrzanowski, President of Sweco in Poland.



The reservoir is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2027, and the investment planned to be completed by 2030. Sweco will prepare full documentation, obtain necessary administrative decisions, develop tender documentation and provide authorial supervision.



The reservoir is estimated to cost approximately EUR 288 million, with the Polish government covering most of the expenditure. The order value for Sweco is around EUR 14.6 million.

Press photos:

Photo of the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse), free use, please credit: Sweco

Photo of Maciej Chrzanowski, Sweco in Poland, free use, please credit: Sweco

