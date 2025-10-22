Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJA4 | ISIN: SE0014960373 | Ticker-Symbol: 7W71
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 15:32
14,190 Euro
-0,14 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWECO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWECO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,11014,34008:53
14,19014,28008:53
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 08:24 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sweco to design new reservoir for critical flood control in Poland

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco has secured an agreement with State Water Holding Polish Waters, Poland's national authority for water management, to develop design documentation for the construction of the planned Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir in the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse River). The project is a key component of a government-led programme aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Poland's water management. The estimated total cost of the reservoir is around EUR 288 million and the order value for Sweco is around EUR 14.6 million.

This initiative was spurred by the severe flooding caused by Storm Boris last year resulting in the loss of human lives, mass evacuations and significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture. In response to the floods, the Polish government launched a strategic infrastructure development programme to increase resilience to future climate threats caused by extreme weather. One major investment under this programme comprises the new Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir, which is planned to be built in the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse) basin with a capacity up to 104 million m³ of water - nearly twice the flood wave of September 2024.

"The Kamieniec Zabkowicki reservoir project is a great fit for Sweco, as it will be one of the largest hydrotechnical infrastructure elements in Poland, and is of strategic importance in terms of national water security and climate resilience. Our experts will design a solution that meets high technical standards, while concurrently minimising environmental impact," says Maciej Chrzanowski, President of Sweco in Poland.

The reservoir is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in 2027, and the investment planned to be completed by 2030. Sweco will prepare full documentation, obtain necessary administrative decisions, develop tender documentation and provide authorial supervision.

The reservoir is estimated to cost approximately EUR 288 million, with the Polish government covering most of the expenditure. The order value for Sweco is around EUR 14.6 million.

Press photos:

  • Photo of the Nysa Klodzka River (Eastern Neisse), free use, please credit: Sweco
  • Photo of Maciej Chrzanowski, Sweco in Poland, free use, please credit: Sweco

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Anna E Olsson,
Head of Press, Sweco Group,
+4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sweco/r/sweco-to-design-new-reservoir-for-critical-flood-control-in-poland,c4253104

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1356/4253104/3733925.pdf

Press release

https://news.cision.com/sweco/i/nysa-klodzka-river-in-poland,c3479214

Nysa Klodzka River in Poland

https://news.cision.com/sweco/i/maciej-chrzanowski-,c3479215

Maciej Chrzanowski

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweco-to-design-new-reservoir-for-critical-flood-control-in-poland-302591142.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.