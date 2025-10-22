dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") a leading Canadian Cleantech company specializing in fuel saving and carbon emission reduction technologies, has reached a significant milestone: The Port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente (Port Charente Atlantique) in France has equipped its crane fleet with dynaCERT's HydraGEN technology marking the first commercial port installation of this kind in France.

The project was executed in collaboration with IPMD, dynaCERT's valued, authorized distribution partner in France and the Benelux countries. Following the successful commissioning of a HydraGEN prototype in July 2025, the port completed full installation on all five cranes in September. This initiative significantly reduces local emissions and enhances air quality around the port area.

"With this decision, we are reducing our ecological footprint and saving fuel at the same time. This will make the port more competitive and sustainable," explained Gérard Pons, President of the Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente Port of Commerce Syndicat Mixte, in the French trade publication Le marin.

Verifiable Emission Reductions

HydraGEN technology uses electrolysis to generate hydrogen and oxygen on demand from distilled water. The gases are fed into the clean air intake of diesel engines, optimizing combustion. Comparative measurements at the Port of Rochefort demonstrated that HydraGEN can reduce CO2 emissions, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter by up to between 20 and 45%.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the technology improves engine performance and extends maintenance intervals delivering clear operational and economic advantages for port operators.

Growth Market: Port Logistics

According to market research, the global port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 19.72 billion in 2024 to USD 28.3 billion by 2032, reflecting an annual growth rate of 4.5%. Approximately 64% of port equipment remains diesel-powered, representing vast potential for emission-reduction upfit technologies such as HydraGEN.

Ports emit millions of tons of CO2 annually; seaports in Germany alone emit approximately 155 million kilograms of CO2 annually, 70% of which is linked to diesel-powered port equipment.

With Rochefort deployment, dynaCERT is positioning itself as a strategic technology partner for sustainable port logistics, particularly in Europe, where EU regulations for port emissions, such as e.g. FuelEU Maritime or Fit for 55, are being gradually tightened.

Strategic Expansion into a New Sector

Building on its success in France, dynaCERT is now expanding its business in the maritime and industrial sectors. In addition to its core markets transportation and logistics, mining, construction, and power generation, the port and marine infrastructure sector is becoming an additional growth driver.

"Our commitment to ports and maritime infrastructure demonstrates that HydraGEN is not only suited for vehicles but also for a broad range of industrial applications," said Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT. "We are witnessing growing demand for field-proven technologies that reduce emissions without requiring the replacement of existing engines a critical solution for industries balancing environmental transformation and economic efficiency."

Media Coverage

HydrogenWire: https://hydrogenwire.com/2025/07/06/the-port-of-rochefort-tonnay-charente-adopts-hydrogen-hybridization-for-its-cranes/

Le marin ouest france: https://lemarin.ouest-france.fr/shipping/les-grues-du-port-de-rochefort-equipees-dun-dispositif-hydrogene-une-premiere-en-france-a2e08762-a843-11f0-a399-70ff1c676380

Port Strategy: https://www.portstrategy.com/environment-and-sustainability/hydrogen-tech-powers-french-port-equipment-shift/1503606.article

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company headquartered in Toronto that develops and manufactures technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from internal combustion engines. The company operates a production facility capable of manufacturing up to 36,000 HydraGEN units per year

In addition to its HydraGEN hardware, dynaCERT offers HydraLytica, a cloud-based analytics platform for emissions monitoring and verification a foundation for monetizing CO2 reductions. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022061501/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, Chairman CEO

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com