

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays (BARC.L) reported that its nine-month profit before tax increased to 7.3 billion pounds from 6.4 billion pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per ordinary share was 35.1 pence compared to 29.3 pence. Attributable profit was 4.98 billion pounds, up 14%. Total income increased to 22.1 billion pounds from 19.8 billion pounds, previous year.



Third quarter attributable profit was 1.5 billion pounds, down 7% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 10.4 pence compared to 10.7 pence. Group income was 7.2 billion pounds, up 9% year-on-year.



Venkatakrishnan, Chief Executive, said: 'We delivered RoTE of 10.6% in third quarter and 12.3% year-to-date. We are therefore upgrading our 2025 RoTE guidance to greater than 11% and reaffirming our 2026 target of greater than 12%.'



Barclays has decided to bring forward a portion of full-year distribution plans, with a 500 million pounds share buyback. The Group now plans to move to quarterly share buyback announcements.



