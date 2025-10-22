

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - DNB Bank ASA (DNB.OL) on Tuesday reported profit after tax of NOK 10.268 billion or NOK 6.98 per share for the third quarter, lower than NOK 11.632 billion or NOK 7.83 per share for the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in net interest income



Net interest income decreased to NOK 15.99 billion from NOK 16.129 billion in the previous year.



Total income, including other operating income was NOK 22.691 billion, compared with NOK 22.851 billion last year.



Separately, DNB said it will launch a share buyback program covering up to 1% of its shares, or about 14.8 million shares. The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has set a limit that the buybacks must not reduce the company's own funds by more than NOK 4.43 billion.



