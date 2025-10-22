

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BCY.DE) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP5.742 billion, or GBP0.351 per share. This compares with GBP5.143 billion, or GBP0.293 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to GBP22.063 billion from GBP19.824 billion last year.



Barclays PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP5.742 Bln. vs. GBP5.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.351 vs. GBP0.293 last year. -Revenue: GBP22.063 Bln vs. GBP19.824 Bln last year.



