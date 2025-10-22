

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to JPY 234.6 billion in September from JPY 306.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was JPY 242.8 billion.



Exports recovered strongly by 4.2 percent annually in September and logged their quickest growth in seven months. Imports were 3.3 percent higher, reversing a 5.2 percent decline in August.



Data showed that exports to Asia as a whole grew by 9.2 percent from last year, and those to Western Europe rose by 7.7 percent. Meanwhile, outflows to North America fell by 13.5 percent.



Japan exported 46.9 percent more mineral fuels in September, and machinery exports were 5.5 percent higher compared to September 2024.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News