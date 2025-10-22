

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group PLC (ABDN.L) reported assets under management of 542.4 billion pounds for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025, up from 517.6 billion pounds in the second quarter ended 30 June 2025 and 511.4 billion pounds in the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2024.



Adviser net outflows totaled 0.5 billion pounds, representing a 50 percent improvement compared to 1.0 billion pounds in the third quarter of 2024. The reduction was supported by enhanced service levels and strategic repricing initiatives.



The company stated that its transformation program remains on track to achieve targeted annualized savings of at least 150 million pounds by the end of the year. Confidence in the business outlook is reflected in the Group's fiscal year 2026 targets, which include adjusted operating profit exceeding 300 million pounds and net capital generation of approximately 300 million pounds.



Jason Windsor, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Looking ahead, we are confident in our prospects as a Wealth & Investments Group, with the growth potential across all three of our businesses reflected in our 2026 targets.'



