

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer prices registered a stable growth in September, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate of growth as seen in August. Prices were expected to climb 4.0 percent.



Meanwhile, core inflation eased marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in August.



Services inflation held steady at 4.7 percent and overall goods prices rose at a pace of 2.9 percent, which was the fastest since October 2023.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices and core consumer prices remained flat in September.



Another report from the ONS showed that input prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in September, while the expected rate was +0.3 percent.



Similarly, output prices remained flat compared to the forecast of 0.2 percent rise.



Year-on-year, input prices gained 0.8 percent and output prices moved up 3.4 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News