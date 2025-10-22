

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased during the July-September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent in July-September from 4.3 percent in June-August. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 221,500 in the July-September period from 216,600 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate held steady at 65.4 percent.



During September, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News