IMCD N.V.: IMCD 2025 First Nine Months 2025 results webcast invitation

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (22 October 2025)

We are pleased to inform you that IMCD will publish its First Nine Months 2025 results on Thursday 6 November 2025 at 07.00 am CET.

Following the publication, Marcus Jordan (CEO) and Hans Kooijmans (CFO) will host an analyst conference call & webcast starting at 09.00 am CET.

The presentation will be made available on the publication date at 7:00 am CET on our website under the Investor Relationssection. A replay of the webcast will be uploaded to our website shortly after the event.

Webcast Please note: viewers of the webcast will not be able to ask questions. Only the analyst conference call participants will have the opportunity to do so.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

