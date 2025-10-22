MAG Interactive AB: MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2024/2025

MAG Interactive generated 77 MSEK in net sales, an increase of 16% compared to Q4 last year. Crozzle significantly contributed to revenue growth and high ARPDAU results.

Summary of the period June - August 2025:

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 5,055 KSEK (20,049 KSEK), a decrease of 14,995 KSEK

The Group's net sales for the quarter were 76,817 KSEK (66,484 KSEK), an increase of 16%

The Group's adjusted net sales for the quarter were 76,817 KSEK (64,550 KSEK), an increase of 19%

The Group's adjusted net sales in USD for the quarter were 8,018 KUSD (6,118 KUSD), an increase of 31%

The Group's game contribution for the quarter was 31,031 KSEK (47,120 KSEK), a decrease of 34%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the quarter was 9.5 US cents (6.5 US cents), an increase of 46%

Earnings per share during the quarter were -0.31 SEK/share (0.05 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the quarter were -0.31 SEK/share (0.15 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the quarter was 34,354 KSEK (8,858 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 0.9 million and 2.3 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 13% and 14%

Comment from the CEO in summary

"Revenues in Q4 increased by 22% relative to Q3, reaching 77 MSEK, the highest in almost two years. Adjusted for divestments the revenue increased 19% year-over-year and measured in USD, the growth was 31%. The main growth driver is the continued scale up of our latest game Crozzle, which began at the end of Q3.

"The average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increased by 46% relative to last year, supported by improvements across multiple games and boosted in particular by an outstanding ARPDAU in Crozzle. We are happy to see such an extraordinary improvement to one of our most important KPIs. More players are choosing to pay in our games, and Crozzle's efficient ad monetization is raising the value of each active player.

"We are excited to unlock the user acquisition (UA) engine which helped boost growth significantly in Q4. UA investments in Q4 were almost as big as Q1-Q3 combined.

"We are optimistic about Crozzle's long term potential and see this first full quarter of scale up as early days for the game. UA looks particularly strong on iOS, and there is a big potential for growth when we get Android to scale in a better way. We continue to believe that this is another evergreen game in our portfolio that will create value for MAG many years into the future.

"The activity in our New Games department continues at a high pace. Our common platform for game development is improving every month as all new games contribute to making the platform better. As planned and communicated in Q3, we put two new games out for market testing during Q4 and continue testing and development of those games in Q1. Our formula for new games relies on small, fast teams, leveraging our new platform. Given how well it works, we expect more new games to enter testing phases during H1.

"We see the strong revenue and ARPDAU growth, an exciting pipeline of new games and the successful scale up of Crozzle as a testament to our teams' hard work. When added to the company's strategic move to a platform based approach, we believe these combined elements to be a winning formula. I want to thank our shareholders for your interest in our journey and to all people at MAG for your dedicated work to take us to the next level as a game maker.

"With Crozzle's early success, a growing pipeline of new games, and a platform that makes every team stronger, we have every reason to believe in an exciting future for MAG," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2024 - August 2025 (12 months):

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 53,870 KSEK (80,520 KSEK), a decrease of 26,649 KSEK

The Group's Net sales for the period were 275,816 KSEK (283,431 KSEK), a decrease of 3%

The Group's adjusted Net sales for the period were 273,410 KSEK (276,119 KSEK), a decrease of 1%

The Group's adjusted Net sales in USD for the period were 26,884 KUSD (26,000 KUSD), an increase of 3%

The Group's game contribution for the period was 163,118 KSEK (203,605 KSEK), a decrease of 20%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 7.5 US cents (6.5 US cents), an increase of 14%

Earnings per share during the period were -0.36 SEK/share (-0.12 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the period were -0.21 SEK/share (0.68 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 72,220 KSEK (40,632 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.0 million and 2.5 million respectively during the period, a decrease of 11% and 14%

Presentation & Report

On October 22, 2025 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation is held in English. Link to the Twitch feed www.twitch.com/maginteractive ?Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on the social media platforms X and Bluesky during the course of the day, write on X to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive, or to @mag-official on Bluesky. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/ .

This disclosure contains information that MAG Interactive is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-10-2025 08:00 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading mobile game developer focused on casual social games. With passionate, creative teams and a data-driven business model, MAG delivers world-class gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide. MAG specializes in word games and trivia, with a portfolio of titles including QuizDuel, Crozzle, Wordzee, Word Bubbles, Word Mansion, Tile Mansion, Ruzzle, Word Domination and WordBrain, that have been downloaded over 350 million times. MAG has studios in Stockholm and Brighton and was listed in 2017 on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker MAGI. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Advisor to MAG Interactive. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com