Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare AB (publ) INTERIM REPORT July 1st - September 30th 2025

Double digit growth with improved profitability

Summary of the period

Third quarter: July 1st - September 30th, 2025

Net revenue amounted to 712.9 MSEK (641.0 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 11% (6%)

Organic, currency-adjusted growth amounted to 15% (9%)

Operational EBITDA amounted to 154.9 MSEK (135.7 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 14%, and an EBITDA-margin of 21.7% (21.2%). The non-operational adjustments totaling 26.4 MSEK mainly relates to non-cash flow-impacted evaluation of acquisition stock to fair value amounting to 24.0 MSEK

Operational EBITA amounted to 133.5 MSEK (115.2 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 16%, and an EBITA-margin of 18.7% (18.0%). The non-operational adjustment of 2.9 MSEK refer to depreciation that relates to prior years

Profit after tax amounted to 22.2 MSEK (24.0 MSEK)

Earnings per share calculated on 159,840,958 shares (158,819,193 shares) amounted to 0.14 SEK (0.15 SEK)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 152.6 MSEK (125.6 MSEK)

First nine months: January 1st - September 30th, 2025

Net revenue amounted to 2,000.8 MSEK (1,868.9 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 7% (10%)

Organic, currency-adjusted growth amounted to 9% (10%)

Operational EBITDA amounted to 402.3 MSEK (415.4 MSEK), corresponding to a decrease of -3%, and an EBITDA-margin of 20.1% (22.2%). The non-operational adjustments totaling 59.2 MSEK mainly relate to non-cash flow-impacted evaluation of acquisition stock to fair value amounting to 48.4 MSEK

Operational EBITA amounted to 343.0 MSEK (354.3 MSEK), corresponding to a decrease of -3% and an EBITA-margin of 17.2% (19.0%). The non-operational adjustment of 2.9 MSEK refer to depreciation that relates to prior years

Profit after tax amounted to 39.1 MSEK (75.1 MSEK)

Earnings per share calculated on 159,518,501 shares (158,760,998 shares) amounted to 0.24 SEK (0.47 SEK)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 282.1 MSEK (277.4 MSEK)

As of September 30th, 2025, cash amounted to 145.1 MSEK (193.1 MSEK)

Significant events during the third quarter

Significant events after the third quarter

There are no significant events after the end of the third quarter to comment on.

Words from the CEO

The third quarter's net revenue of 713 MSEK represented organic growth of 15% compared to Q3 2024. Delivering over 700 MSEK for the first time is especially satisfying since currency effects have not worked in our favor this year. Our operational EBITDA amounted to 155 MSEK, a margin of 21.7% and I expect continued improvement in profitability as we realize the benefits of marketing efforts and economies of scale. For the year, our organic growth amounts to 9%, and as previously communicated, I expect to deliver double-digit growth when we sum up the full year 2025. Improved cash flow with lower capital tied up, despite growth, has enabled the payment of earn-outs, investment in a minority stake in Viyo-an interesting company and brand-as well as amortization of 75 MSEK during the quarter. This, together with a reduced net debt/EBITDA, is proof that strong growth can be combined with sound financial results. More information about Viyo and its opportunities can be found in the report on page 27.

External environment

No industry is unaffected by the turbulent world we operate in. However, the pet industry has delivered stable growth through every decade since the mid-20th century, and I am convinced that this will continue to be the case in the current decade as well. There has been some talk about a declining purchasing interest among pet owners in general, but I cannot confirm this. Across all our markets, we see an unchanged or slightly stronger market in terms of interest and purchasing behavior among pet owners. This is likely largely due to the segment we operate in-high-quality supplements and dermatological products-continuing to attract interest, especially from new pet owners.

Europe

The entire year has been characterized by a strong European segment overall, which during the quarter had organic growth of 19%. The Nordics and the UK continue to pull up our average, even though some market players in the UK has indicated a weaker market. Our UK-based companies grew organically by 36%, mainly driven by online and the veterinary channel. During the quarter, we shifted our European (excluding UK) Amazon sales to handle inventory ourselves and we will receive full sales revenue in all EU markets going forward. This transition has negatively affected the quarter, but I expect growth to pick up already in Q4.

North America

North America also delivered strongly with organic growth of 18%. In terms of channels, Online and Pet Retail are the strongest compared to a still somewhat cautious veterinary market, which affects both the North American and manufacturing segment. The biggest event of the quarter is our entry into "Big Box retail," which we have been working on for the past two years. We describe this sales channel in more detail in the report, but I am extremely proud that we now have our products in 1,400 Walmart stores, 1,100 CVS stores, and over 140 stores in a regional Midwest chain. We are focused on offering caring pet parents our quality products wherever they prefer to shop!

Manufacturing

Three out of four units in the segment delivered double-digit growth, but as our largest unit experienced a decline of -13%, the quarter sums up to 3% growth. Large veterinary customers and distributors in North America are still focused on optimizing inventory management with the goal of reducing inventory levels.

Our strategy is to expand our product manufacturing capabilities, which means we will expand both in Vetio South and Vetio North. John Kane, Production Director, shares more about these plans in this report and during our Q3 webinar presentation. Our European manufacturing units have strong demand from both external and internal customers. During the quarter, several new customers have been added for next year, which suggests that the good growth will continue.

Future goals and expectations

As part of both exchange and education, we make a board trip to one of our companies around the world every year. This year, the autumn trip went to Canada and Vetio North, our CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) focusing on pharmaceutical products. It was a successful visit at an important time as we are both expanding our product offering and are in the process of expanding our production for projects this year, but especially for 2026 and beyond. Activity is high, and the team in Montreal appreciated the interest shown by the board. The board is in the final phase of establishing new long-term financial goals for Swedencare, which we plan to present before the end of the year.

Thank you for your interest, and I want to congratulate the entire organization for a focused and intense quarter that resulted in a sales record and improved profitability!

Håkan Lagerberg

Malmö October 22nd, 2025

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores, and online. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.

