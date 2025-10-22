

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermès International SA (HESAF.PK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales of €3.9 billion, up 10% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous quarter.



At the end of September 2025, nearly all Hermès sectors saw sales growth. Leather Goods and Saddlery rose 13%, Ready-to-Wear and Accessories grew 6%, Silk and Textiles increased 4%, and other sectors advanced 11%. Perfume and Beauty declined 5%, while the Watches segment fell 3%.



Looking ahead, the group expects revenue growth at constant exchange rates, despite global economic, geopolitical, and monetary uncertainties.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News