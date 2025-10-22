The new AI solution provides real-time flight information, baggage status, and personalized support for travelers at Rome Fiumicino Airport

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) announces the launch of Virtual Assistant, an advanced AI-powered digital companion designed to enhance the travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through Rome Fiumicino Airport each year, recently confirmed by ACI Europe as the Best Airport in Europe for the seventh time.

The Virtual Assistant is now available to all passengers traveling for all the flights to and from Rome Fiumicino airport, with additional features planned for rollout in the coming months.

Developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Storm Reply, this cutting-edge solution addresses travelers' most pressing needs by delivering real-time information and support.

The Virtual Assistant offers passengers quick and easy access to essential travel information, accompanying them throughout their entire airport experience. Available through ADR's WhatsApp Chatbot and the official website www.adr.it, the new digital tool-featuring ADRYX, the official mascot of Aeroporti di Roma-keeps travelers informed at every stage of their journey, providing real-time flight updates, guidance on airport services, and personalized recommendations for a pleasant and seamless experience inside the terminals.

"From the first 'Buongiorno' to the final 'Arrivederci', we are committed to offering a smooth travel experience that blends Italian hospitality with technological innovation," said Emanuele Calà, Senior Vice President Transformation Technology at Aeroporti di Roma. "The Virtual Assistant marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to provide personalized support to the roughly 50 million travelers who pass through our airports each year, ensuring that their first and last moments in contact with the city are comfortable and effortless."

The solution was developed with the expertise of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center and Storm Reply, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, which supported ADR in leveraging the power of generative AI to create a responsive and intuitive virtual assistant capable of understanding and responding to complex passenger queries in multiple languages. Powered by Amazon Bedrock-AWS's fully managed service for foundation models-and a multi-agent architecture, ADR's Virtual Assistant delivers secure, high-quality AI-driven responses while maintaining the strict data privacy standards essential for airport operations.

"The AI-powered Assistant is a distinctive example of how artificial intelligence can seamlessly integrate into users' everyday experiences, providing powerful yet discreet contextual support to travelers," said Filippo Rizzante, Chief Technology Officer at Reply. "By combining multi-agent orchestration with AWS generative AI services, we enabled the Assistant to securely and efficiently manage complex real-time queries across multiple languages and contexts. Thanks to ADR's innovative spirit, the AI-powered Assistant now enhances both operational efficiency and the passenger experience at a global high-traffic hub like Fiumicino."

"The travel industry is undergoing a revolution driven by artificial intelligence and cloud technologies," said Julien Groues, VP AWS France and Europe South. "Aeroporti di Roma's Virtual Assistant demonstrates how generative AI can meaningfully transform passenger experiences. By combining ADR's deep understanding of traveler needs with AWS's advanced AI capabilities and Storm Reply's implementation expertise, we have created a solution that makes navigating one of Europe's busiest airport systems simpler and more enjoyable."

The main features of the Virtual Assistant, which interacts naturally with ADR passengers through text or voice messages, include:

Parking availability: Travelers can check where to park their car at the airport.

Travelers can check where to park their car at the airport. Transportation services: Information about buses, taxis, and trains to and from the airport.

Information about buses, taxis, and trains to and from the airport. Terminal services recommendations: Restaurants, shops, shopping centers, and more.

Restaurants, shops, shopping centers, and more. Baggage tracking: Accurate information on baggage claim points and baggage status.

Accurate information on baggage claim points and baggage status. Connection assistance: Personalized guidance for passengers with connecting flights.

Personalized guidance for passengers with connecting flights. Multilingual support: Communication in multiple languages to serve Rome's diverse international travelers.

For more information, visit https://www.adr.it/fiumicino.

About Aeroporti di Roma

Aeroporti di Roma is part of the Mundys Group and manages and develops Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, as well as other related and complementary activities connected to airport management. Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino is one of only two hubs in Europe and twelve worldwide to hold a 5-Star Skytrax rating for excellent service quality standards and has been recognized as the best airport in the world for airport security. It features two passenger terminals and serves both business and leisure travelers on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes. G.B. Pastine Airport in Ciampino is primarily used by low-cost carriers, express couriers, and General Aviation operations. Over the years, ADR has worked tirelessly to build the airport of the future a sustainable and innovative infrastructure that combines operational efficiency with customer focus, along with a strategy to promote Italy's cultural and artistic heritage in all its forms. Thanks to this vision, Fiumicino Airport has been recognized by ACI World as Europe's Best Airport for Service Quality in the "over 40 million passengers" category for eight consecutive years. In 2025, Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino was also confirmed by ACI Europe as Best European Airport for the seventh time in the past eight years.

Storm Reply

Storm Reply is specialized in the design and implementation of innovative Cloud-based solutions and services. Through consolidated expertise in the creation and management of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Cloud solutions, Storm Reply supports important companies in Europe and all over the world in the implementation of Cloud-based systems and applications. Storm Reply is AWS Premier Consulting Partner. www.storm.reply.com

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

