

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani efforts to finalize U.S. commercial deals in Iraq.



In a phone call, the Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister for resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkey Pipeline, which will benefit Iraq, Türkey, and American businesses, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a press release.



Rubio highlighted the urgency in disarming Iran-backed militias that undermine Iraq's sovereignty, threaten the lives and businesses of Americans and Iraqis, and pilfer Iraqi resources for Iran.



He reiterated the U.S. commitment to working closely with Iraqi partners to advance their shared interests: safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening our economic ties.



