Total Telcom Inc.: Water-TraX Expands into South America

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSXV:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inchas established distribution into South America with three new distributors:

Water Services and Technologies

www.waterservicestech.com

Avantu

www.avantuwater.com

Aqualibre

www.agualibre.cl

Water-TraX is recognized as a groundbreaking satellite-based telemetry system that delivers cost effective data-driven answers in near real time. The small form factor makes installation easy and requires no additional infrastructure, compatible with many environmental sensors and instruments for unlimited applications across the globe.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "Global changes in weather patterns have intensified the need to better address drinking and wastewater management, flood monitoring and erosion prevention. Several pilot projects, proposals for country wide deployment and demonstrations are currently underway in Brazil, Argentina, Chile & Guyana for Government, Agriculture and Mining initiatives."

