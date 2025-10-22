Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
WKN: 903482 | ISIN: CA89151N1096
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL TELCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL TELCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 12:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Total Telcom Inc.: Water-TraX Expands into South America

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSXV:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inchas established distribution into South America with three new distributors:

  • Water Services and Technologies
    www.waterservicestech.com

  • Avantu
    www.avantuwater.com

  • Aqualibre
    www.agualibre.cl

Water-TraX is recognized as a groundbreaking satellite-based telemetry system that delivers cost effective data-driven answers in near real time. The small form factor makes installation easy and requires no additional infrastructure, compatible with many environmental sensors and instruments for unlimited applications across the globe.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "Global changes in weather patterns have intensified the need to better address drinking and wastewater management, flood monitoring and erosion prevention. Several pilot projects, proposals for country wide deployment and demonstrations are currently underway in Brazil, Argentina, Chile & Guyana for Government, Agriculture and Mining initiatives."

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 202)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/water-trax-expands-into-south-america-1090541

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
