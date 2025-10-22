Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today that it is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company originally issued under the financing completed on December 6, 2024 exercisable at C$0.225 per common share (the "2024 Warrants"). If fully exercised, the Company would convert 3,056,637 warrants to common shares and receive up to $687,743.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, stated, "Both precious and base metal prices continue to advance while investor interest in hard assets in safe jurisdictions continues to grow. These trends along with the timing of our Caribou Complex transaction have been reflected in our recent share price movement. This warrant capital is well-timed as we advance our near-term development story in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada."

Proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used for the continued advancement of the Murray Brook Project and the Caribou Process Complex, as noted in our previous announcement.

Pursuant to the terms of the 2024 Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the 2024 Warrants if the daily volume weighted average price (the "VWAP") of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period"), to the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the acceleration. As the close on October 21, 2025, the Company's common shares have equaled or exceeded a daily VWAP of $0.30 per share over each of the last 10 trading days on the CSE and hereby provides notice of the Acceleration Period in accordance with the terms of the 2024 Warrants. The Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the 2024 Warrants originally issued under the Financing to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 21, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date").

Warrantholders may exercise their 2024 Warrants any time before the Accelerated Expiry Date by observing the process as described in the 2024 Warrant certificates. Any 2024 Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with defined copper and other base metals resources. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 105,031,836 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the exercise of warrants and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire properties under the Puma Option Agreement, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2024 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271303

SOURCE: Canadian Copper Inc.