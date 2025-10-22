Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, that it will change its name to "Geiger Energy Corporation" effective October 27, 2025, and consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every existing five (5) common shares.

The consolidation and name change is expected to take effect on October 27, 2025, and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Immediately prior to the consolidation and name change there are expected to be 291,627,303 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and it is expected that there will be 52,325,460 Common Shares following the consolidation and name change, subject to rounding for any fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share consolidation and the number of post consolidation shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded up, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater, or rounded down, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, to the nearest whole number of shares that such holder would otherwise be entitled to receive upon the implementation of the share consolidation.

The consolidation and name change is being conducted on a "push-out" basis. Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a replacement certificate or a direct registration advice representing their post-consolidation and newly names shares. Until surrendered for exchange, following the effective date of the consolidation and name change, which is expected to be October 27, 2025, each share certificate formerly representing pre-consolidation shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the consolidation.

Holders of shares of the Company who hold uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or, for beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in street name for their benefit. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-consolidation shares for post-consolidation shares. If you hold your shares with such a bank, broker or other nominee, and if you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your nominee.

A new CUSIP number of 375130101 (ISIN: CA3751301019), replaces the old CUSIP number to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated shares.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants, stock options and other securities exercisable for or convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

Commencing at the opening of trading on October 27, 2025, the common shares of the Company will trade under the symbol "BEEP".

About Baselode

Baselode holds approximately 390,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada and 95,519 hectares, in Nunavut's Thelon Basin.

Baselode's flagship asset is the Aberdeen Project in Nunavut, which hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted prospect defined over a 300-metre strike length, comprising multiple steeply dipping, ENE-trending mineralized lenses located at depths between 80 and 180 metres. Notable intercepts include 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres3, highlighting a high-grade core within the system. To date, only 500 metres of a 1,500-metre-long anomaly has been drill tested. Qavvik is a similarly styled, basement-hosted prospect characterized by steeply dipping, ENE-trending mineralized lenses across a 100 x 100 metre area, from surface down to 400 metres depth. Both zones require further detailed drilling to determine the full extent of mineralization.

In addition to these discoveries, the Aberdeen Project hosts over 50 high-priority exploration targets, many of which exhibit strong alteration and anomalous geochemistry from limited historical drilling - or remain entirely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Baselode discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's exploration strategy focuses on discovering near-surface, high-grade uranium orebodies in the Thelon and Athabasca Basins.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, CEO of Baselode Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding, among other things: the Company's anticipated use of the proceeds of the Offering; Baselode's business, strategy, objectives, strengths and focus; and the performance and other characteristics of the Company's properties and expected results from its assets. Such statements reflect the current views of management of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

