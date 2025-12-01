Key Highlights

Hook Project in Athabasca is planning a February 2026 drill program to the TT and TAB areas, which exhibit strong alteration and elevated radioactivity.

TT and TAB areas exhibit thick alteration zones with elevated radioactivity and pathfinder geochemistry, consistent with major Athabasca Basin uranium deposit corridors.

TT target: Up to 145 metres of clay alteration intersected across five holes; drilling will test below the alteration envelope along the same structural corridor as the ACKIO discovery.

TAB target: Up to 230 metres of fracturing and hydrothermal alteration with elevated radioactivity; drilling to test a broad gravity anomaly supported by anomalous lake sediment results.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce further plans to drill its Hook project ("Hook") February 2026 to test two clay alteration with elevated radioactivity systems (TT and TAB) intersected in 2024, in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). See Press Release dated November 3, 2025.

"Plans to test Hook's prospective alteration systems in February 2026 in the vicinity of the ACKIO discovery are underway. The TT and TAB areas have displayed radioactive and prospective alteration systems, similar in style to some of the larger Athabasca Basin deposit corridors. The project is fertile for additional mineralized systems and our winter exploration work will ensure continuous advancement of Geiger's portfolio," stated Rebecca Hunter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geiger.

Hook Project, Athabasca Basin

Key areas have been identified that warrant current follow-up on the Hook Project (Figure 2). The main areas of interest include the TT and TAB areas. Targets will be prioritized based on results as the drilling program progresses.

TT area (~5.5 km SW of ACKIO): Drill intersections with clay alteration ranging from 30 to 145 metres in thickness in 5 drill holes, HK24-016, HK24-017, HK24-021, HK24-022 and HK24-023 (Figure 3). Three to five planned drill holes are designed to test below the clay alteration envelope to target the base of the alteration system. Alteration pathfinders suggest a potential redox interface at depth and that could be where the elevated radioactivity is sourced from. Along trend targets are also planned to determine the extent of the alteration system along strike. The target area is a coincident gravity and magnetic low along the same SSE-trending structural corridor that the ACKIO discovery falls along. TAB area (~6 km NE of ACKIO): Drill intersections of strong fracturing and hydrothermal alteration between 130 and 230 m in thickness in 2 drill holes, HK24-009 and HK24-010 (Figure 4). Three to five drill holes are planned to test larger gravity anomaly. Elevated radioactivity and pathfinders are indicative of a larger system in the area. Highly anomalous radioactivity has been identified in lake sediments from nearby lakes suggesting there could be a local source to the elevated radioactivity (Figure 5). Similar to TT, the area is a gravity and magnetic low target.

The significant clay alteration systems share similarities with deposit areas in the Athabasca Basin (e.g. the Millennium Deposit), which hosts a significant clay alteration halo outboard of the main deposit area. The presence of these two distinct alteration systems at TT and TAB kilometres from the ACKIO discovery shows the project area is fertile for more uranium mineralization discoveries.

The Hook Project is a key asset for Geiger as it hosts significant uranium mineralization at ACKIO, and the TT and TAB areas have now displayed additional prospective hydrothermal systems. The overall objective of the 2026 drill program is to further test these systems at TT and TAB and determine if there is a another mineralized zone in the area. Finalization of the drill program will evolve in the coming weeks as we compile and review the historical data and recent drilling result with our technical team. For the 2026 program, all the drill and camp logistics as well as staffing are organized and will be ready for deployment in early February.

About Geiger

Geiger holds approximately 390,000 hectares of exploration ground in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and an additional 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits within these two prolific uranium districts.

Geiger's primary asset, the Aberdeen Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium discoveries.

Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted prospect defined over a 300-metre strike length, comprising multiple steeply dipping, ENE-trending mineralized lenses situated between 80 and 180 metres depth. Notable drill intercepts include 2.25% U3O₈ over 11.1 metres 1 , underscoring the high-grade potential of the system. The system is open for expansion over a 1.5 km strike length and a depth.

Qavvik is a similarly styled, basement-hosted prospect characterized by steeply dipping, mineralized ENE-trending lenses across a 100 x 100 metre area, extending from surface to approximately 400 metres depth. The system is open for expansion over a 500 metre area and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project contains over 50 high-priority exploration targets, many of which exhibit strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling - while several remain completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing its Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect.

ACKIO is a basement hosted prospect that extends for more than 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width. It consists of at least nine distinct uranium pods with mineralization beginning at depth of 28 metres and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open at depth and along strike to the north, south, and east, highlighting significant potential for expansion.

Significant massive clay alterations systems with elevated radioactivity are also present within the Hook Project that show promising mineralization potential outboard of the ACKIO discovery.

Figure 1: Geiger projects location map in the Athabasca Basin. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

Figure 2: 2026 proposed drill target areas on the Hook Project.

Figure 3: TT Target area with historical drill holes and proposed holes.

Figure 4: TAB Target area with historical drill holes and proposed holes.

Figure 5: Preliminary compilation of elevated lake sediment geochemistry and boulders.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

"Rebecca Hunter"

1 Refer to Forum News Release dated September 12, 2023, titled "Forum intersects 2.25% over 11.1 metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project"

