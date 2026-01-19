Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") today issued a letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rebecca Hunter.

Dear Shareholders,

As we gear up for our 2026 exploration programs, I am excited to share our vision for Geiger Energy and the opportunities ahead.

Our focus is clear: disciplined, high-impact exploration on projects with the potential to deliver significant discoveries. We enter this year positioned to capitalize on our two flagship assets, the Hook and Aberdeen projects, both of which host known mineralization and substantial upside potential. Our strategy is simple, select the best targets, execute technically, and allocate capital to maximize results.

2026 Exploration Outlook

Hook Project, Athabasca Basin

We are preparing a 2,000 m drill program starting in middle February, largely targeting high-priority zones outside the main ACKIO discovery. The initial focus will be the TT area, where 2024 drilling identified strong clay alteration, anomalous geochemistry, and elevated uranium. Follow-up drilling will test down-dip extensions to explore potential deeper mineralized systems. Additional targets, including the TAB area, will be advanced, leveraging numerous surficial geochemical anomalies across the property. Every metre drilled is aimed at uncovering new zones with real growth potential.

Aberdeen Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

For this summer, we are planning a 10,000 m drill program, building on the first confirmed intersection of unconformity-style uranium at the Loki target. Preparations are underway for logistics, including fixed-wing cargo flights and overland hauling of equipment. Drilling will focus on follow-up at Loki and major gravity anomalies along the Thelon Fault, targeting additional sandstone-basement unconformity settings. Early 2025 results at Bjorn, Lobster, and Tarzan continue to indicate multiple high-potential systems, and geochemical data will be released as received.

Capital Discipline and Execution

Geiger Energy enters 2026 with sufficient capital to execute the near-term drilling at Hook and logistical preparations for the Aberdeen Project efficiently. We remain focused on maximizing technical outcomes per dollar invested and evaluating funding opportunities carefully to minimize shareholder dilution. Our approach is disciplined, results-driven, and always aligned with long-term value creation.

Defining Success in 2026

Success for Geiger Energy will be measured by discovery potential realized through disciplined exploration in expanding mineralized zones at Hook, refining unconformity targets at Aberdeen, and generating results that materially increase the understanding of these world-class systems. While exploration inherently carries risk, our programs target the highest-potential opportunities to create meaningful shareholder value.

We are energized by the path ahead. With a clear strategy, strong technical execution, and a focus on high-impact projects, 2026 presents an exciting opportunity to unlock the next major uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin.

Thank you for your continued support and confidence in Geiger Energy's growth journey - and I encourage each of our shareholders to contact me directly to discuss our path forward.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Hunter

President & Chief Executive Officer

Geiger Energy Corp.

About Geiger

Geiger is a uranium exploration company executing on a dual basin strategy focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits on its two flagship assets within the Athabasca and Thelon basins. In the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Geiger is exploring its Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect. In the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, Geiger is advancing is Aberdeen Project, which hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium discoveries. The Hook and Aberdeen projects have expandability potential within the discovery footprints, as well as host numerous additional targets outboard of the prospect areas, highlighting significant potential for expansion and new discoveries.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

