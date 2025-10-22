Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for drillholes A25-023 and A25-024 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project in southern Peru. (Figure 1).

The Company is undertaking exploration drilling in conjunction with completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment Study ("PEA"). The PEA study is being conducted by Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") with C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") performing additional metallurgical test work. The first drill result highlights are as follows:

Highlights of the Initial Drill holes

Drillhole A25-023 was drilled off platform A24-018 with the aim of extending mineralization to the southwest. This drillhole intersected copper-silver and molybdenum mineralization from 1.20m to the end of the hole at 928.45m. Summary results were as follows: 0.31% CuEq* over 927.45m from 1.20m to 928.65m. 0.36% CuEq* over 628.65m from 300.00m to 928.65m. 0.42% CuEq* over 188.00m from 300.00m to 488.00m. 0.50% CuEq* over 130.00m from 332.00m to 462.00m.

Drillhole A25-024 was drilled approximately 180m east of A23-012 and approximately 327m south of the last 2024 drillhole A24-022. The aim of this drillhole was to extend mineralization to the southeast. This drillhole intersected copper-silver and molybdenum mineralization from 10.00m to the end of the hole at 909.65m. Summary results were as follows: 0.16% CuEq* over 899.65m from 10.00m to 909.65m. 0.27% CuEq* over 321.65m from 588.00m to 909.65m. 0.42% CuEq* over 233.65m from 676.00m to 909.65m.

The complete set of results for A25-023 and A25-024 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Drillholes A25-023 and A25-024 were successful in extending copper, molybdenum and silver mineralization to the southwest and southeast of the known resource. We continue to see copper mineralization in the upper part of the holes with increasing molybdenum mineralization downhole with both holes ending in very high-grade molybdenum mineralization. The Company continues to be pleased with the length of continuous mineralization in the drill holes and the potential to increase the size of the maiden resource.

Aurora Cu-Mo-Ag Project - Summary of Drill Results

Drill hole A25-023 (Figures 2,3,4 and 5) commenced on July 16 at an inclination of -70 degrees towards 215 degrees (SW) and ended on September 05 at 928.65m. (see Tables 1 and 2 and Figure 2).

Summary geology is as follows:

0.00 - 1.20m: Overburden.

1.20 - 111.20m: Mineralized hornfels.

111.20 - 383.15m: Mineralized intermineral porphyry.

383.15 - 928.65m: Mineralized hornfels.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drillhole A25-023. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag CuEq* ID m m m

% % g/t % A25-023 1.20 928.65 927.45 Mineralized hornfels + intermineral porphyry 0.21 0.0173 2.38 0.31 Includes 300.00 928.65 628.65 Mineralized hornfels 0.23 0.0246 2.38 0.36 Includes 300.00 488.00 188.00 Mineralized hornfels. 0.33 0.0146 3.17 0.42 Includes 332.00 462.00 130.00 Mineralized hornfels + porphyry 0.39 0.0183 3.68 0.50

Table 2: A25-023 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A25-023 189,906 8,565,902 3022 928.65 215 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.

Drill hole A25-024 (Figures 2,3,4 and 5) commenced on July 25 at an inclination of -75 degrees towards 75 degrees (E) and ended on August 28 at 909.65m. (see Table 3 and 4 and Figure 2).

Summary geology is as follows:

0.00 - 10.00m: Overburden.

10.00 - 32.40m: Mineralized hornfels and intermineral porphyry.

32.40 - 548.75m: Mineralized intermineral porphyry.

548.75 - 755.45m: Mineralized intermineral porphyry and hornfels.

755.45 - 909.65m: Mineralized intermineral and early porphyry with hydrothermal breccia zone.

Table 3. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drillhole A25-024. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag CuEq* ID m m m

% % g/t % A25-024 10.00 909.65 899.65 Mineralized hornfels, porphyry and breccia 0.06 0.0203 0.62 0.16 Includes 104.00 304.00 200.00 Mineralized porphyry 0.13 0.0042 1.68 0.16 Includes 588.00 909.65 321.65 Mineralized porphyry, hornfels and breccia 0.05 0.0430 0.38 0.27 Includes 676.00 909.65 233.65 Mineralized intermineral + early porphyry with hydrothermal breccia 0.05 0.0511 0.40 0.42

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq*) are for comparative purposes only. Cu and Ag values are cut to 5% and 100g/t respectively and Mo is uncut. Core recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled lengths of A25-023 and A25-024. The project is at an early stage of exploration and recoveries of Cu 84%, Mo 86%, and Ag 61%, as determined from the NI 43-101 - Aurora Technical Report** are assigned to the CuEq* calculations. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The formula for this is: CuEq* % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb / Cu $ per lb) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).

*Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20/lb and Ag - US$23/oz.

** The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Cu and Ag values are cut to 5% and 100g/t respectively and Mo is uncut.

Table 4: A25-024 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A25-024 190,276 8,565,405 2657 909.65 075 -75

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.

Drilling is ongoing with drillholes A25-025 now complete and A25-026 and A25-027 in progress (See Figure 2). Results for A25-025 are awaited.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done where secondary copper mineralization is observed and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data for intervals reported in A25-023 and A25-024.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Study (PEA) Update

The Company's geological team and the Resource modeller have made significant progress updating the geological and resource models and GRE will commence the mine planning and pit optimization. Plenge is undertaking additional metallurgical tests on four bulk samples taken from the hornfels zone, enriched zone, copper rich zone and molybdenum rich zone at Aurora. GRE have completed the field review of infrastructure options at Aurora. The Company plans to release the study in the first quarter of 2026.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo.

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.

Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/271423_7e6e2aebc42c4bfa_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aurora Project - Plan view showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023-2024 and latest 2025 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/271423_7e6e2aebc42c4bfa_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Aurora Project - Simplified NW-SE section showing DLP drillholes. Mo is on the left, and the Cu is within the drillhole column.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/271423_7e6e2aebc42c4bfa_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Aurora Project - Simplified Drill Log for A25-023 (COB: Cover/Overburden, HF: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFP: Quartz-eye-feldspar porphyry, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, QFP, Quartz feldspar porphyry.QFBP: Quartz-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic Alteration, Phil: Phyllic Alteration).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/271423_7e6e2aebc42c4bfa_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Aurora Project - Simplified Drill Log for A25-024 (COB: Cover/Overburden, HF: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFP: Quartz-eye-feldspar porphyry, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, QFBP: Quartz-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) alteration).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/271423_7e6e2aebc42c4bfa_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall (Pr. Sci. Nat.) CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

