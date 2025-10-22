

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deforestation has slowed down in every region of the world in the past decade, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.



Deforestation refers to the loss of forest or its conversion for other use, such as urban use or wasteland.



Every year for the past decade, the world has been losing around 10.9 million ha of forest. That rate is an improvement compared to the 13.6 million ha being lost annually in the previous period, and the 17.6 million before that.



Nearly 500 million hectares - equivalent to around 750 million football pitches - have been lost since 1990, FAO says.



The hopeful trend was revealed on Tuesday in the FAO's latest forest assessment report, which is published every five years.



It provides a comprehensive analysis of global and regional forest trends using data collected from remote sensing - an advanced process using imaging and satellites - and country reporting.



Through international agreements focused on addressing climate change, such as the Paris Agreement, the UN promotes a collective approach to protecting the environment.



Assessments like the FAO's forest report monitor if countries are on track with the UN treaties and frameworks they have signed up to.



Last year, FAO linked the increasing risk of wildfires and pests to climate change.



Fire remains a prevalent threat and affects an average of 261 million hectares of land annually, nearly half of which is forested.



An additional 41 million ha of forests was damaged by insects, diseases and severe weather events in 2020.



Contributing to the efforts to monitor and protect forests, a special Forest Pavilion will promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable development during next month's upcoming COP30 UN climate conference in Brazil.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News