Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: 912286 | ISIN: MXP225611567 | Ticker-Symbol: CEXB
Stuttgart
22.10.25 | 07:35
0,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMEX SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMEX SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7550,82513:21
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cemex Ventures: Construction Startup Competition 2025 Selects Winners Revolutionizing the Industry

The organizers of the competition, venture capital and construction companies Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble and Zacua Ventures have selected thirteen winning solutions that are driving innovation in the construction sector.

Of the thirteen winning startups, eight have been selected to attend the Pitch Day at Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas on November 11, 2025. The other five have been invited to Recotech in Helsinki.

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Today, the organizing partners of the Construction Startup Competition 2025, Cemex Ventures, Caterpillar, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, Leonard by VINCI, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures, announced the most promising startup solutions from this year's competition, ready to drive innovation across the construction sector. Now in its ninth edition, the annual competition received a 563 applications from over 54 countries, marking the second-highest participation in its history. This milestone further solidifies the competition's position as a leading global platform for scouting and supporting the most disruptive startup talent in construction.

The submitted solutions were categorized into four key focus areas, each addressing key challenges in the construction value chain: Green Construction ( e.g: project carbon footrpint), Enhanced Productivity (e.g: jobsite management), Construction Supply Chain (e.g: materials delivery), and Future of Construction (e.g: new construction processes).

The most promising startup solutions from each were named Construction Startup Competition 2025's champions. These are: Ailytics [Singapore], AItenders [France], Alithic [US], All3 [UK], BuildCheck AI, Inc. [US], Birdsview [Norway], Enlaye [US], IRIDESENSE [France], Gravis Robotics [Switzerland], Hyperion Robotics [Finland], Kapture [Australia], Navlive [UK] and Taiyo.AI [US].

The eight winning startups attending the Pitch Day at Trimble Dimensions will present their solutions to a panel of executive representatives, industry investors, and potential business partners. The three startups delivering the most compelling pitches will receive cash prizes and be recognized as the gold, silver, and bronze medalists.

The five startups invited to the Recotech conference will also showcase the Competition hosts and an exclusive audience and will compete for the top spot in our brand-new European Pitch Day. The company with the strongest value proposition and presentation will receive a cash prize and be recognized as the European Pitch Day Champion.

Over the last eight years, Construction Startup Competition has been a launching opportunity for more than 4,100 startups to network, gain industry recognition, validate their solutions through pilots and deployment projects, and secure funding, all with the mission of accelerating innovation and startup construction in the construction sector.

As the industry undergoes technological revolution, the competition hosts continue to encourage startups to "Build the new construction rules". Contech and Cleantech startups looking to meet with investors, pilot their solutions, and make a significant impact in the built environment are invited to join the competition partners and winners at Trimble Dimensions User Conference.

Contact Information

Francisco Javier Osete
Marketing & Communication Lead
franciscoosete@cemexventures.com
+34 670 79 25 22

.

SOURCE: Cemex Ventures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/construction-startup-competition-2025-selects-winners-revolutionizin-1089333

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
