Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce follow-up results from the verification program conducted on October 17, 2025, in the Salt Spring area of Nova Scotia, confirming the persistence and intensity of natural hydrogen (H2) degassing along a key fault structure identified earlier this year.

During the initial reconnaissance survey on August 9, 2025, QMET recorded a hydrogen concentration of 778 ppm along the fault. The October 17, 2025, verification survey - focused on measurements at the base, crest, and descending flank of the fault zone - returned consistently elevated hydrogen readings of 800 ppm, 913 ppm, 793 ppm, and 872 ppm, confirming the reproducibility and spatial continuity of the anomaly.

Importantly, no CO2, methane, or sulfur were detected in any of the gas measurements, underscoring the purity and clean-gas nature of the natural hydrogen emissions in the Salt Spring sector.

Strong Radon-Thoron Correlation

The October 17, 2025, samples also yielded significant radon-thoron activity, directly associated with the hydrogen anomalies:

36,000 radon / 11,000 thoron

33,000 radon / 11,000 thoron

71,000 radon / 34,000 thoron

50,000 radon / 13,000 thoron

These results highlight active deep-seated gas migration along the fault, consistent with an ongoing degassing process from depth. The strong correlation between high H2 concentrations and elevated radon-thoron counts provide compelling geochemical evidence of structural permeability and continuous gas flow. This alignment not only reinforces QMET's exploration model for fault-controlled hydrogen migration systems but also defines a prime development and drilling zone, where both the gas source and migration pathways are active and interconnected.

"The Salt Spring results are another confirmation that Nova Scotia's structural corridors host active hydrogen generation and degassing systems," said Richard Penn, CEO of QMET. "Our verification data shows remarkable reproducibility and purity - no CO2, no methane, no sulfur - which are the hallmarks of a clean, naturally renewable hydrogen system. We will continue to refine our understanding of these fault-bound structures as we expand the Nova Scotia hydrogen program."

Next Steps

QMET and technical partners from QIMC will integrate these new results into regional fault-line mapping and gas-flux modeling to prioritize next-phase geophysical surveys and drilling targets.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET)

QMET is Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia targeting critical and precious metals as well as Clean Natural White Hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects, in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271392

SOURCE: Q Precious & Battery Metals