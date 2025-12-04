Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its Nova Scotia drill program to 2,500 metres, following recent geophysical surveys and fieldwork completed by Quebec Innovative Materials Corp ("QIMC"), the company's technical lead and advisor on the project.

QIMC's integrated geophysical interpretation, supported by on-site geological mapping and sampling, has further refined and expanded several hydrogen-anomalous zones across the QMET target area. The updated modelling has improved QMET's understanding of the scale, structure, and continuity of these zones, providing the technical basis for increasing drill capacity.

"Our technical team, led by QIMC, has delivered meaningful advancements in defining and prioritizing our hydrogen-anomalous trends," said the CEO of QMET, Richard Penn. "The refined data set allows us to focus drilling on the highest-potential targets with greater accuracy. Expanding the program to 2,500 metres positions us to more efficiently evaluate these zones, validate our geological model, and advance the project toward key value-creation milestones. We remain committed to a disciplined, data-driven exploration strategy designed to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Preparations with QIMC for the expanded drilling phase are in progress, and the Company will issue updates as geological and operational milestones are reached.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, as well as natural white hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the recently acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

