Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces an acceleration of its hydrogen-AI strategy in Nova Scotia amid unprecedented industry staking activity along the province's emerging natural hydrogen corridor.

In recent weeks, QIMC has seen intense claim staking by major players, including Koloma, a leading natural hydrogen developer based in Denver, Colorado, as well as several global resource companies. This momentum includes Rio Tinto's recent acquisition of more than 5,000 new mining claims in areas adjacent to the Company's properties. This rapid expansion validates the growing recognition by global resource and energy leaders of the natural hydrogen potential of the Nova Scotia basin.

While some players focus on accumulating large acreage, QIMC's scientific and data-driven approach is highly targeted and based on structurally validated hydrogen systems derived from geophysical data, soil gas measurements, field observations, and scientific collaborations. The Company retains control of key fault-oriented and structurally connected areas, including vertical migration pathways commonly referred to as "hydrogen chimneys."

These chimneys represent deeply rooted structural conduits that allow hydrogen generated at depth to migrate to the surface through fault intersections and fractured corridors. Management believes these features are fundamental to accumulation and repeated degassing, giving QIMC a distinct strategic advantage over simple large land holdings.

"The scale and pace of recent staking activity confirms that Nova Scotia is establishing itself as a global hub for natural hydrogen," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of QIMC. "Our strength lies not only in our strategic district-scale land package, but in our ability to identify and secure the most structurally critical corridors and vertical migration chimneys within this system at an early stage."

Acceleration of Hydrogen-AI Strategy

In response to this market momentum and the growing demand for clean, sovereign energy solutions, QIMC is accelerating its vertical integration initiative. This strategy aims to deploy a fully off-grid artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure powered directly by natural hydrogen.

The Company has expanded and activated its AI and Energy Integration Steering Committee, responsible for advancing feasibility work, negotiating partner commitments, and establishing execution frameworks for the deployment of modular hydrogen-powered computing infrastructure in Nova Scotia.

The Committee's mandate includes:

Defining site-selection criteria, including proximity to structural hydrogen stacks;

Evaluating hydrogen-to-power conversion pathways suitable for baseload operation;

Advancing fully off-grid architecture principles to avoid competition with local electricity demand;

Supporting structured dialogue with North American partners in the cloud infrastructure and AI-computing sectors.

"The convergence of natural hydrogen systems and compute infrastructure enables a fundamentally new energy-to-application model," added Karagiannidis. "As competition for clean energy and compute accelerates, QIMC is moving decisively from exploration toward application-driven development and extraction."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, the Company aims to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

