Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of a baseline (pre-disturbance) environmental assessment at its Eatonville project area, one of the Company's most advanced focus zones within its Nova Scotia natural hydrogen district. This milestone represents a structured step forward in the disciplined and responsible execution of QIMC's subsurface development.

The assessment establishes essential environmental baseline conditions required to support planning for subsequent phases of subsurface development. It forms part of QIMC's staged, data-driven approach designed to reduce risk, support technical decision-making, and align early with regulatory requirements. The work was completed by Strum Consulting, a well-established environmental and engineering firm in Atlantic Canada with extensive experience supporting natural resource and energy infrastructure projects.

The Eatonville area, together with the adjacent West Advocate zone, currently represents one of QIMC's highest-priority focus areas in Nova Scotia. Exploration activities completed to date have identified surface and near-surface hydrogen anomalies, as well as interpreted geological structures that play a role in hydrogen migration. These results are being integrated with geophysical and geological datasets to target and rank zones with the highest potential.

In parallel, the "Institut national de la recherche scientifique" (INRS) is analyzing recently acquired geophysical data, including gravimetric readings, to refine subsurface structural interpretations and support the prioritization of drill targets associated with fault-controlled hydrogen migration pathways.

"The completion of the baseline environmental assessment at Eatonville marks tangible progress in the disciplined advancement of our Nova Scotia natural hydrogen district," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of QIMC. "This milestone allows us to continue technical target prioritization while integrating environmental, geological, and geophysical considerations early in the process-an approach we believe is essential to long-term value creation."

QIMC continues to advance its natural hydrogen strategy across multiple jurisdictions, including Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec, and Minnesota. The Company's exploration approach emphasizes structured, data-driven progression, responsible project advancement, and high standards of governance, regulatory compliance, and environmental stewardship.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and exploiting the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and advanced extraction technologies, we aim to fully exploit the potential of these materials to promote clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

