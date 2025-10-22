Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK.H) (OTC: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective October 24, 2025 (the "Effective Date") the Company will implement its previously announced name change to "BLOK Digital Ltd." (the "Name Change") and share consolidation on the basis of 4.8 pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company has received approval for the Name Change and Consolidation from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the Name Change and Consolidation, the common shares of the Company are scheduled to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at market open on Friday, October 24, 2025. The Company's stock symbol "BLOK.H" will not change. The new CUSIP number will be 055503106 and the new ISIN number will be CA0555031065. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 17,982,029 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. The number of post-Consolidation common shares issuable to a shareholder shall be rounded up in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to one-half or more of a post-Consolidation common share and shall be rounded down in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to less than one-half of a post-Consolidation common share, provided that no shareholder shall be entitled to more than one such rounding up.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates of the Company will be mailed a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, as soon as practicable after the Effective Date advising of the Name Change and Consolidation and instructing them to surrender and exchange their share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) statements evidencing their pre-consolidated common shares for new share certificates or new DRS statements representing the number of post-consolidated common shares to which they are entitled. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Non-registered shareholders holding common shares of the Company through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their common shares of the Company through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

The exercise or conversion price of, and the number of common shares issuable under, any convertible securities of the Company will be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the timing of any Consolidation and Name Change. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

