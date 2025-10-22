

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc (LII) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $245.8 million, or $6.98 per share. This compares with $239.0 million, or $6.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lennox International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.8 million or $6.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.426 billion from $1.498 billion last year.



Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.75 - $23.25



