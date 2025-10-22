

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $896.6 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $901.3 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $966.1 million or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.537 billion from $1.584 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $896.6 Mln. vs. $901.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.49 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.537 Bln vs. $1.584 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News