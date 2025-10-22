

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $3.60 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $2.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $704 million or $3.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $2.007 billion from $1.813 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.60 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue: $2.007 Bln vs. $1.813 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 - $14.75



