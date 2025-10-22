Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The latest results include one of the longer and highest-grade intervals drilled to date at Borralha's Santa Helena Breccia ("SHB"), further confirming the continuity of high-grade mineralization within the backbone of the deposit.

Borralha is delivering stronger, wider, and higher-grade intercepts than expected, positioning Allied to unlock significant resource growth and advance one of the most strategic tungsten projects in the Western world. Tungsten price reached a high of USD $670/MTU, up approximately 50% in last 6 months as demand for the critical mineral increases with further supply chain restrictions from non-Western countries.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_16 : 90.0 m @ 0.24% WO3 from 60.0 m, including: 40.0 m @ 0.40% WO3 from 100.0 m 10.0 m @ 1.11% WO3 from 100.0 m, including 6.0 m @ 1.78% WO3 Additional 12.0 m @ 0.33% Cu , 25 g/t Ag, and 138 ppm Mo from 188.0 m

Bo_RC_18 : 74.0 m @ 0.12% WO3 from 154.0 m, including: 14.0 m @ 0.15% WO3 from 192.0 m 2.0 m @ 0.35% WO3 from 226.0 m

Bo_RC_19 : 4.0 m @ 0.19% WO3 from 124.0 m



Geological Context

Bo_RC_16 was drilled at the western dip edge of the central-south backbone of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The objective was to strengthen resource resolution for the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in an area where higher-grade mineralization was previously interpreted to taper off. Instead, the hole returned higher and more consistent grades than anticipated, significantly widening the central-south mineralization and delivering one of the highest metal factor intercepts ever recorded at Borralha's SHB.

Bo_RC_18 and Bo_RC_19 targeted the transition "gap" central zone between the central-south high-grade backbone and the recently discovered north-dipping large medium-grade lode, an area historically interpreted as lower grade. Results exceeded current MRE expectations, returning grades above the deposit average and strengthening the geological bridge between two high-grade domains. This continuity is expected to be an important factor in resource growth and future mine design.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of Allied, commented: "Borralha continues to surprise us on the upside, Bo_RC_16 has delivered one of the strongest intercepts ever drilled on the project, expanding the high-grade central-south mineralization. Meanwhile, Bo_RC_18 and Bo_RC_19 has successfully demonstrated mineralization continuity in what was considered a weaker zone. Together, these results confirm both scale and grade potential as we advance towards our updated MRE and PEA."

Drill Program Progress

To date, 4,210 metres of drilling have been completed from the initially planned 5,625-metre Phase 1 campaign. The program focus was:

Expanding and upgrading the current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025 .

The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) .

Supporting underground mine design and integration with ongoing EIA review.

Further assay results are expected in the coming weeks as drilling advances towards completion.

Table 1 - Drill hole Collar Locations and Status





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/271390_allied-table1.jpg

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/271390_allied-table2.jpg

Next Steps

Phase 1 drilling campaign is just finished, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes targeted both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling will refine the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the completed 4,210 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/271390_c1053da82407c970_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_16/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/271390_c1053da82407c970_004full.jpg

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 µm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument43-101. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271390

SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Inc.