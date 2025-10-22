

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Risk appetite increased amidst renewed hopes of resolution of the trade dispute between U.S. and China. Markets also anticipated an end to the U.S. government shutdown while clinging on strongly to Fed rate cut bets. Positive earnings updates from the corporate sector also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly below the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks extended gains as optimism about trade talks between U.S. and China boosted sentiment. Amidst profit booking, gold dropped, extending losses from the massive plunge on Tuesday. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,964.40, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,745.00, up 0.14% Germany's DAX at 24,294.38, down 0.22% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,504.85, up 0.83% France's CAC 40 at 8,236.51, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,679.65, down 0.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,261.00, down 0.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,030.00, down 0.71% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,913.76, down 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,781.77, down 0.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1587, down 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3308, down 0.49% USD/JPY at 151.76, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6492, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.4019, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 99.06, up 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.956%, down 0.13% Germany at 2.5492%, down 0.07% France at 3.335%, down 0.24% U.K. at 4.3970%, down 1.87% Japan at 1.648%, down 0.84%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $62.06, up 1.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $57.99, up 1.31%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,094.94, down 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $108,015.81, up 0.22% Ethereum at $3,847.59, down 0.52% BNB at $1,062.78, down 0.68% XRP at $2.38, down 1.02% Solana at $184.48, down 0.17%



