

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the eighth straight month in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in August.



Prices for domestic sales increased 1.2 percent in September from a year ago, while export market prices decreased by 3.1 percent.



Factory gate prices for vegetables and animal oils and fats plunged by 16.2 percent, while those for dairy products grew 11.1 percent from last year.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 16.2 percent annually in September, while those for construction products rose by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.4 percent in September, after remaining flat in August.



