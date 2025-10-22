The integration advances the companies' September announcement to bring Abaxx Private Digital Title to in-transit non-ferrous shipments.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, and Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE: ABXX) (OTCQX: ABXXF) ("Abaxx"), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, today announced the first technical integration of Abaxx's Verifier+ identity application with the MineHub platform.

This integration establishes the technical foundation for the previously announced pilot to use Abaxx Private Digital Title to enable real-time title transfers for in-transit shipments of non-ferrous metals¹. It marks the first milestone since the companies' September announcement and supports the broader effort to connect physical trade documentation - such as the bill of lading - with the financial systems that rely on it, allowing in-transit cargo to function as real-time collateral and improving liquidity and capital efficiency in commodity markets.

"MineHub digitizes and automates post-trade execution across global metals supply chains," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "This initial integration with Abaxx connects our platforms in preparation for the pilot phase, designed to demonstrate how trusted ownership records can enable new forms of collateral efficiency across the metals trade."

"Where tokenization seeks to recreate markets on a ledger, we're focused on strengthening the legal frameworks that already support them," said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx. "Through our series of digital title pilots - from precious metals and money market funds to commodities in motion - we're re-engineering the relationship between physical assets and financial risk management to unlock a USD 50 trillion opportunity in connecting real-world assets to modern collateral and settlement systems."

Following the technical integration, MineHub and Abaxx are engaging prospective market participants to help shape the upcoming pilot and its commercial use cases. Industry participants interested in learning more about the pilot may contact Esther Babb at ebabb@minehub.com.

About Abaxx

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

For media and investor inquiries regarding Abaxx Technologies, please email ir@abaxx.tech or call (246) 271-0082 or contact Steve Fray, CFO, Tel: +1 647-490-1590.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This joint news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to Abaxx and MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: Abaxx and MineHub's future operational plans, benefits of the proposed strategic partnership, proposed pilot programs and commercial use cases, development and implementation of new products and data integration of digital tools, anticipated customers and impact of the strategic partnership on commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub and Abaxx believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability of Abaxx or MineHub to raise sufficient capital to fund their operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, regulatory approvals required in connection with the companies' operations, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on Abaxx or MineHub's operations, dependence on key management personnel, market competition, the need for Abaxx to manage its exchange and clearinghouse business and its planned growth and expansion, the effects of product development and need for continued technology change and the protection of proprietary rights. Other risk factors are identified in the most recent respective year-end and interim management discussion and analysis of each company, available on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management of each of Abaxx and MineHub believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although Abaxx and MineHub have attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Abaxx and MineHub. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and Abaxx and MineHub assume no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub and Abaxx's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, Abaxx and MineHub undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that respective management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271340

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.