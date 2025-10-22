Powerchina has finished the 200 MW Guayepo III solar farm in northern Colombia, connecting it to the grid six days ahead of schedule for Italian utility Enel.From pv magazine LatAm Enel Colombia, a subsidiary of Enel, said the Guayepo III project in Atlántico province reached full grid connection on Oct. 7 despite two seasons of heavy rain. Powerchina acted as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. The facility includes more than 457,700 solar panels spread over roughly 688 hectares between Ponedera and Sabanalarga. It forms part of a larger complex that includes Guayepo I ...

