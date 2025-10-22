INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Online Pet Pharmacy

Leveraging extensive relationships in the veterinary medicine industry, the Company will offer highest quality prescription and over-the-counter products for pet health beginning Q1 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., announces today the creation of an online pet pharmacy, offering veterinary professionals and their clients access to top-of-the-line prescription and over-the-counter pet healthcare products. The launch of the online pharmacy is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

"Inspire Veterinary Partners is dedicated to demonstrating our commitment to long-term growth and holdings in our industry by continuing to acquire existing veterinary practices and by launching new offerings like our new online pet pharmacy," said Inspire Veterinary Partners Chairman, CEO, and President Kimball Carr. "As the veterinary industry evolves, Inspire is determined to differentiate and we look forward to more innovation aimed at helping our clients care for their pets. We are excited to grow together in 2026 and beyond."

Leveraging its veterinary expertise as an owner and operator of veterinary hospitals, as well as building on the extensive relationships the leadership team has within the veterinary medicine industry, the Company will launch the pharmacy offering within specific geographies in the United States, followed by expansion throughout 2026 into national distribution. The pharmacy will offer both prescription medications and over-the-counter products designed to enhance the health and vitality of pets.

"Our clinics and their clients across the country understand how important it is to provide high-quality, fair-priced medications for their pets to preserve their health and general wellbeing," said Inspire Veterinary Partners Vice President of Medical Operations Dr. Alex Quarti. "We are excited to provide convenient online access to these products to pet owners which leverages our deep experience as operators of existing veterinary clinics and the shared knowledge of our veterinary teams."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding plans to launch an online pet pharmacy and management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and expected growth and business outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our limited operating history and history of losses; our ability to continue operating as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to complete additional acquisitions; our ability to recruit and retain skilled veterinarians; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market in which we operate; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; the price volatility of our Class A common stock; our ability to continue to have our Class A common stock listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

