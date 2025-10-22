Calgary, 22. Oktober 2025: Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" oder das "Unternehmen"; TSX: CDR; ISIN: CA20676A1084), ein in Kanada ansässiges, international ausgerichtetes Energieunternehmen mit Aktivitäten in Zentralasien, freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass es die Bohrung des vertikalen Abschnitts seines ersten Bohrlochs in Usbekistan (das "erste Bohrloch") mit einer Gesamttiefe von 2.805 Metern abgeschlossen hat.

Der erste Abschnitt des ersten Bohrlochs wurde als vertikale Pilotbohrung durchgeführt, um die derzeit produzierenden Karbonatreservoir-Abschnitte sowie tiefere, noch nicht vollständig erschlossene gestapelte klastische Reservoir-Abschnitte zu durchdringen und zu bewerten. Basierend auf der petrophysikalischen Analyse der Wireline-Log-Daten wurden 28,5 Meter nicht zusammenhängende Netto-Gasvorkommen in den Karbonatreservoirs und 9,1 Meter nicht zusammenhängende Netto-Gasvorkommen in den tieferen klastischen Abschnitten durchschnitten. Zusätzlich zu den umfangreichen Wireline-Log-Daten, die zur Charakterisierung der Lagerstätten gesammelt wurden, wurde ein Kern mit vollem Durchmesser aus der Lagerstätte entnommen, die für die bevorstehende 1.000 Meter lange horizontale Bohrung vorgesehen ist.

Ein Zement-Kick-off-Plug wurde unterhalb der bestehenden Zwischenverrohrung positioniert, und die erste Bohrung wird um etwa 90 Grad abgelenkt, um die angestrebte Karbonatlagerstätte zu durchdringen. Der horizontale Abschnitt wird innerhalb des Reservoirs mithilfe von LWD-Technologie in Richtung der Strukturkrone gesteuert. Wenn die Bohrbedingungen es zulassen, könnte der horizontale Abschnitt der ersten Bohrung über die geplanten 1.000 Meter hinaus verlängert werden, was bereits der längste jemals in Usbekistan gebohrte horizontale Abschnitt wäre. Der horizontale Abschnitt des ersten Bohrlochs wird voraussichtlich im November 2025 fertiggestellt und getestet werden und könnte, wie bereits bekannt gegeben, eine intern geschätzte Anfangsförderrate zwischen 13 und 20 MMscf/Tag erreichen.

Das Unternehmen beauftragt einen Dienstleister mit der Bereitstellung einer zweiten Bohranlage, um gleichzeitig in einem unterentwickelten Gasfeld im südlichen Teil der Lizenzen des Unternehmens in Usbekistan zu bohren. Dieses Feld wird derzeit aus einer einzigen abfallenden Gasbohrung gefördert, in der Condor kürzlich einen acht Meter dicken Karbonatabschnitt perforiert hat, wodurch die durchschnittliche Tagesproduktion der Bohrung in den ersten dreißig Tagen von 1,1 MMscf/Tag auf 7,5 MMscf/Tag gesteigert wurde und in den vergangenen fünf Monaten durchschnittlich 6,2 MMscf/Tag gefördert wurden. Diese Wiederinbetriebnahme hat auch das Risiko des großen, unerschlossenen, aufwärts geneigten strukturellen Verschlusses verringert, der in den kürzlich neu verarbeiteten und interpretierten 3D-Seismikdaten des Unternehmens identifiziert wurde. Mit der zweiten Bohranlage plant Condor, eine vertikale Bohrung durch die Spitze der Struktur zu bohren, um die aktuelle Kartierung zu bestätigen, moderne Wireline- und Kerndaten zu sammeln und Testraten zu liefern. Darauf folgt ein horizontales Entwicklungsbohrprogramm im Pad-Stil, das auf drei Lagerstätten abzielt und bis zu fünf horizontale Bohrungen im Jahr 2026 vorsieht, um die Produktion weiter zu beschleunigen.

Don Streu, Präsident und CEO von Condor, kommentierte: "Unser Team hat hervorragende Arbeit geleistet, indem es die Mehrfachbohrkampagne von Condor erfolgreich und sicher eingeleitet und dringend benötigte Daten aus dem Pilotabschnitt gesammelt hat, um die Gasvorkommen in einem bedeutenden, noch wenig erschlossenen Gebiet zu bestätigen. Unser Verständnis des Kohlenwasserstoffsystems, der nachgewiesenen Karbonatreservoirs und der weniger gut erforschten klastischen Reservoirs ist nun erheblich verbessert und versetzt Condor in die Lage, unsere Gasvorkommen erfolgreich weiterzuentwickeln und auszubauen. Wir freuen uns sehr, die erste 1.000-Meter-Horizontalbohrung in Usbekistan durchzuführen, und sind gespannt auf die Veränderungen, die dies für Condor und Usbekistan mit sich bringen wird."

ABKÜRZUNGSVERZEICHNIS

Folgend eine Übersicht zu den in dieser Pressemitteilung verwendeten Abkürzungen:

3D dreidimensional (Three dimensional)

MMscf Millionen Standardkubikfuß (Millions of standard cubic feet)

LWD Logging While Drilling

Uzbekistan Republik Usbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan)

ÜBER CONDOR ENERGIES INC

Condor Energies Inc. ist ein an der TSX notierter Entwickler im Energiesektor, der sich auf verschiedene Initiativen in Zentralasien und der Türkei konzentriert. Mit produzierenden Gasanlagen, einem laufenden Projekt zum Bau und Betrieb der ersten LNG-Anlage Zentralasiens und einem separaten Projekt zur Entwicklung und Produktion von Lithiumsole hat das Unternehmen eine starke Grundlage für das Wachstum der Reserven, der Produktion und des Cashflows geschaffen, während es gleichzeitig bestrebt ist, seinen ökologischen Fußabdruck zu minimieren.

Bitte beachten Sie: Es gilt das englische Original dieser Pressemitteilung. Sie finden diese auf der Webseite des Unternehmens unter https://condorenergies.ca/. Hinweis: Die TSX übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Pressemitteilung.

UNTERNEHMENSKONTAKT

Don Streu, President and CEO

Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO

Tel: +1 403-201-9694

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "is", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "ongoing", "predict", "future", "continue", "upcoming", "possible", "continue", "extend", "advance", "on track", "underway", "leading" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the drill plan for the First Well; the timing and ability to drill the horizontal portion of the First Well by November 2025; estimated production rates; the timing and ability to complete the drilling and evaluation programs and the targeting thereof; the ability to generate and use data from the evaluation program to optimize subsequent horizontal wells; the accuracy of the internal estimates of initial production rates for the horizontal wells; the ability to classify targets as either undrilled attic gas accumulations in producing structures or newly identified structures; the timing and ability to contract a second drilling rig, including the availability of the second drilling rig and the anticipated outcomes thereof; the timing and ability for the second rig to drill a vertical well and collect modern data; the timing and ability to drill up to five horizontal wells with the second rig in 2026 to further accelerate production and the timing and ability to realize future success in the development of the Company's gas assets.

By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Company will be able to secure necessary drilling rig and, support services in a timely manner; the Company will be able to fund its initiatives through a combination of cash on hand, increased cashflows, debt or equity financing, asset sales, or other financing arrangements; the financing available to the Company will be on terms acceptable to the Company, the Company will be able to manage liquidity and capital expenditures through budgeting and authorizations for expenditures; the Company will be able to manage health, safety, and operational risks through existing precautions and guidelines; the Company will be able to adapt to changing trade policies, tariffs, and restrictions; the Company will be able to obtain various approvals to conduct its planned exploration and development activities; the Company will be able to access natural gas pipelines as planned, the Company will be able to access sales markets as planned, the Company will have accurately estimated the anticipated capital expenditures and anticipated potential budgeting shortfalls; and the Company will be able to manage the impact of geopolitical instability and sanctions. Forward-looking information is subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes including changes to environmental regulations; the timing of regulatory and government approvals and the possibility that such approvals may be delayed or withheld; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the risk that results of exploration and development drilling and related activities differ from what was initially anticipated; the risk that historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the risk that the historical composition and quality of oil and gas does not accurately predict its future composition and quality; the risks associated with general economic, market and business conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; the risk of competitive action by other companies; risks associated with market fluctuations, particularly with respect to oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; unanticipated actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes, tariffs, levies and fees; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or the possibility; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor.

These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's most recent AIF, which may be accessed through at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=81497



