

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.245 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $604.4 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.188 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.4% to $6.194 billion from $4.038 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.245 Bln. vs. $604.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $6.194 Bln vs. $4.038 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News