Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "X8F." The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide certain marketing services for a period of 6 months, commencing on October 21, 2025. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of CSE Policy 7, Investor Relations, Promotional Activity and Other Significant Transactions.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading venues, providing access to a wide base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing marks an important step in expanding DiagnosTear's visibility and strengthening its international presence. By listing on the FSE, the Company expects to increase trading liquidity and broaden engagement with European investors, particularly in a region recognized for its focus on healthcare innovation and rapid adoption of medical technologies.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a significant milestone for DiagnosTear as we expand our presence in the European capital markets," said Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear. "We are committed to fostering strong relationships with European investors and believe this listing will help us achieve greater visibility and liquidity across the region."

bullVestor marketing services agreement

The Company has engaged with bullVestor for marketing services in connection with the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Agreement"). This arm's length Agreement will provide the Company with marketing services that include, among others, the information distribution, media distribution, IR management and etc. with an objective to generally bring attention to the business of the Company to the German market.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total fee of €300,000 (approximately $485,000), which will be paid in installments. To the best of knowledge of the Company, at the time of entering into the Agreement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading venues and a key financial hub for European and international investors. With a market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion USD, the FSE ranks among the top global exchanges and provides unparalleled access to both institutional and retail investors. It serves as a preferred listing destination for innovative technology and industrial companies seeking to expand their global investor base.

About DiagnosTear

DiagnosTear is a leading ophthalmic company developing and commercializing disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. DiagnosTear's TeaRx technology is a diagnostic platform intended for rapid, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter analysis of non-invasively collected tear fluid. The first CE-IVD, and Israeli MoH-approved test based on the TeaRx platform is intended for diagnosis of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES TeaRxTM Dry Eye). This product is not FDA-cleared yet. Beyond DES, DiagnosTear is developing innovative tests based on the TeaRx platform for additional ophthalmic indications. Among others, DiagnosTear's pipeline includes TeaRx Red Eye: The first test of its kind for differential assessment of adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic conjunctivitis. For additional information about DiagnosTear, please visit https://www.diagnostear.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statement that the Company believes that the new listing will broaden DiagnosTear's shareholder base across Europe, enhance trading liquidity, and increase awareness among European investors. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the new listing will broaden DiagnosTear's shareholder base across Europe, enhance trading liquidity, and increase awareness among European investors.; adverse market conditions; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

