TOKYO, Japan, Oct 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has started a digital agriculture efficiency and advancement project with the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Production of Cote d'Ivoire in order to improve and upgrade agricultural efficiency through the use of digital technology with NEC Africa (Pty) Ltd. The project aims to ensure a fair supply of agricultural materials, such as seeds and fertilizers, and stable harvests through more efficient farming support. This will be accomplished by accurately identifying and managing information on farmers and fields of rice, cassava, and corn, some of the main crops in Cote d'Ivoire.BackgroundIn Cote d'Ivoire, the agricultural sector accounts for about 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP), and about 50% of the population is engaged in agriculture. However, in recent years, the prices of seeds and fertilizers have risen sharply due to conflicts, natural disasters, and pandemics throughout the world, and many farmers have been unable to procure sufficient supplies of necessary materials.In response, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the African Development Bank provided loan aid to the Government of Cote d'Ivoire in the form of a co-financing arrangement aimed at "emergency food security" (*1). This project was implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture of Cote d'Ivoire utilizing funds from this financial support. It aims to support the smooth distribution of agricultural inputs and improve agricultural production through digitalization.Specifically, NEC will provide two services "e-Voucher," and the agricultural ICT platform "CropScope" (*2). Furthermore, NEC will enable centralized management of these services using unique IDs assigned to each farmer.Project Overview1. Fair supply of agricultural materials utilizing "e-Voucher"The utilization of "e-Voucher" with ID cards and smartphones visualizes the distribution status and history of agricultural supplies. Furthermore, by registering biometric information during ID card issuance, unauthorized use of coupons can be prevented, which supports the fair application and efficient supply of benefits.2. "CropScope" to improve farm management and harvest efficiencyDue to the lack of organized information on the location, size, and crop types of fields managed by farmers, NEC will utilize "CropScope" to build a database covering 30,000 hectares of farmland. This will support crop growth monitoring and field inspection tasks for agricultural advisors. NEC also aims to provide farming advisory functions that suggest optimal fertilization and harvest timing, contributing to stable crop production. Going forward, NEC will continue to leverage digital technology and contribute to sustainable agriculture and food security in developing countries through public-private partnerships.(*1) African Development Bank Group Announcement:Cote d'Ivoire: African Development Bank extends a 151million loan to boost food securityhttps://www.afdb.org/en/news-and-events/press-releases/cote-divoire-african-development-bank-extends-eu151million-loan-boost-food-security-53768JICA Announcement:Signing of Japanese ODA Loan Agreement with Cote d'Ivoire: Contributing to the response to the food security crisis through realizing a resilient agricultural system.https://www.jica.go.jp/english/information/press/2022/20221222_21.html(*2) About NEC smart farming managementhttps://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/agri/index.html