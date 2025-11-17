TOKYO, Japan, Nov 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has launched a new suite of solutions designed for research institutions, such as universities, to promote open science.By offering a comprehensive set of solutions that enhance competitiveness in research and development and ensure the transparency of research outcomes, NEC aims to contribute to the efficient and effective establishment of research information infrastructure (RII).In recent years, the trend towards open science, which involves sharing research data across society, has accelerated. As a result, there is a growing demand from research institutions for improved management, storage, and utilization of research data.Furthermore, as part of enhancing international research competitiveness and ensuring the transparency of research outcomes, there is a rising demand for stronger governance, including requirements for the proper management and storage of research data.In response, NEC is launching a suite of solutions that enables the efficient and effective creation of RII, from introduction to operation.Value Provided to Customers through Advanced Research Information Infrastructure(https://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/images/1401-01_s.png)Contributing to Enhanced Collaboration with Research Institutions and Accelerated real world Implementation through Advanced Research Information InfrastructureNEC provides a suite of solutions for the appropriate and efficient utilization of research data throughout the entire lifecycle of research, including data generation, analysis, aggregation, management, publication, and utilization. These solutions contribute to fostering collaboration with universities and research institutions and promoting the real world implementation of research findings.Overall Concept of Research Information Infrastructure (RII)(https://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/images/1401-02_s.png)NEC offers the following solutions:- NEC Ultra-high-speed Data Transfer System This system enables efficient aggregation and sharing of large-scale research data generated by various experimental and measurement facilities and high-performance computing (HPC) simulations. It maximizes network bandwidth and achieves high-speed disk-to-disk data transfer. This solution is effective in scenarios such as sharing large-scale experimental research data, utilizing large-scale data aggregation platforms, and implementing business continuity plans (BCP).Usage Scenario of NEC Ultra-high-speed Data Transfer System(https://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/images/1401-03_s.png)- NEC Data Provenance System for HPC (*1) This system automatically collects and allows reference to provenance information, such as input/output files and program execution details, in HPC simulations. It allows easy reference to provenance information without special processing during simulation execution, and this information can also be shared with others. This solution is effective in improving research efficiency by clarifying simulation reproduction procedures and simplifying the identification of data to be saved. It is also valuable for presenting data as evidence for papers and for use in collaborative research.Usage Scenario of NEC Data Provenance System for HPC(https://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/images/1401-04_s.png)* Data Catalog and Portal System for Promoting Research Data Utilization, Including AI-driven Approaches Serving as a portal for RII, this system promotes data aggregation and facilitates data utilization by users and administrators.* Resource Pooling and Remote Resource Utilization System utilizing NEC's proprietary ExpEther (Express Ether) Technology for Reliable, Low-Latency Transmission of IT Device Signals (*2) This system enables the utilization of remote computing resources, even for sensitive data that cannot be taken off-site.NEC provides these solutions as an integrated system tailored to customer environments.Comments on this announcement are as follows:The University of Osaka D3 Center has launched operations of the Data Provenance System for HPC via the "Osaka University Compute and sTOrage Platform Urging open Science" (OCTOPUS), a computational and data platform promoting open science introduced in September 2025. Every day, supercomputers at computing centers analyze and generate vast amounts of academic data. One of the challenges facing platform providers offering computational infrastructure for academic research is how to ensure the fairness of calculations performed on computers. Since the research process and results are often recorded and managed manually by researchers, I believe that realizing transparency in the research process and implementing an efficient audit trail management system through the automation of recording of computational provenance will significantly contribute to promoting open science.- Susumu Date, Professor, Advanced High-Performance Computing Infrastructure Systems Research Division, D3 Center, The University of OsakaThe Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) is a project aimed at constructing the world's largest radio telescope. This initiative will require transferring unprecedented volumes of observational data between data centers worldwide, which presents a significant challenge in implementing high-speed, reliable data transfer infrastructure. The ultra-high-speed data transfer system provided by NEC enables 100 Gbps-class communication between storage located in remote areas, and we are currently conducting verification testing to prepare for its introduction as an effective solution to this challenge.- Takuya Akahori, Project Researcher, Lead of the SKA1 Promotion Group, Mizusawa VLBI Observatory, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), National Institutes of Natural Sciences (NINS)Event InformationExhibition booth at SC25, the world's largest international conference for HPC and AI.Date: November 16-21, 2025, Location: St. Louis, USA.Details here: https://sc25.supercomputing.org/(*1): Data Provenance System for HPC has been pre-introduced at The University of OsakaThe University of Osaka D3 Center Commences Operation of New Computing and Data Infrastructure Built by NEChttps://www.nec.com/en/press/202509/global_20250912_01.html(*2): Demonstrations on the utilization of ExpEther have begun at The University of Osaka.The University of Osaka D3 Center and NEC Demonstrate Wide-Area Distributed Campus AI Processing Platformhttps://www.nec.com/en/press/202511/global_20251113_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.